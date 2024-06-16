The moment that Spencer James and viewers have been waiting for finally is moments away from happening. In the penultimate episode of All American season six , Spencer James will finally get drafted into the NFL and he’s celebrating the accomplishment he worked a longtime for. As he celebrates his big moments, the other All American characters work toward big goals of their own, among other things. Here’s when you can see it all go down:

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American episode will be found below.)

When Will All American Season 6, Episode 12 Come Out?

The eleventh episode of All American season six, titled “Draft Day,” will arrive on June 17. The Dawn Wilkinson-directed and Mike Herro and David Strauss-written episode will be available on Monday, 6/17 on the CW TV channel at 8pm EST/PST. The episode will later be available to stream on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT. A synopsis for “Draft Day” can be found below:

With Draft Day around the corner, Spencer celebrates the big day by making some lavish purchases. Meanwhile, Olivia unveils her book to her family but worries that no one will show up to her first book signing. Elsewhere, Jordan stresses over who his best man will be, and Asher faces an uncertain future at Coastal.

You can also watch the trailer for All American season six, episode twelve below:

Draft Day is here 🏈 Don't miss tomorrow's all-new #AllAmerican episode at 8/7c on The CW: https://t.co/kOQdFE5Zmh pic.twitter.com/gz7AqAgzH8 — All American (@CWAllAmerican) June 16, 2024

