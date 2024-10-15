It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is almost old enough to legally drink at Paddy’s Pub.

It’s Always Sunny premiered on August 4, 2005, but that’s not the “true” anniversary of the record-breaking comedy. “20 years ago these three kids made a pilot for FX called It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Today… 20 years later we start filming season 17,” star Glenn Howerton (Dennis) wrote on Instagram. “These kids didn’t know what they were doing, but they had a vision. Thank you to FX for trusting that vision. Thank you to our fans who preached the gospel from the start. We are eternally grateful.”

You can see the post here.

What can fans expect in season 17? Well… creator and star Rob McElhenney (Mac) recently shared a Standards and Practices note for an upcoming episode on Instagram. “Sunny Standards and Practices are something else,” he wrote.

It read:

“Caution on a scene where Dennis [redacted text]. Any graphic bestiality simulation must be avoided for cuts airing on both FX linear channel & the Hulu platform. Given the nature of the scenes always shoot alternate angles and positioning so that there are options to work with should they be needed during Post Production. Please keep the [redacted text]”

It took about 10 seconds for fans to figure out what the blacked-out text reads: “Caution on the scene where Dennis shoots video footage of him masturbating a dog & when Dennis holds up a Tupperware container.” And for the final sentence, “Please keep the semen Tupperware as generic and nondescript as possible.”

Never change, It’s Always Sunny.