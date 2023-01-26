If there’s one thing Donald Trump never wants to be, it’s a loser. Ironically, however, losing seems to be the one thing he’s actually good at. That and possibly golf — though it’s hard to know for sure. For as many hours as the former president has spent on the links (and for all the tax dollars Americans have shelled out to Trump-owned golf clubs to pay for the Secret Service to follow him around in golf carts), the person who most often talks up Trump’s skills with a golf club is Trump himself. (Remember the hole in one?) But Trump’s latest golf accolade might be his most pathetic yet, as Jimmy Kimmel explained.

On Wednesday night, Kimmel poked some fun at Trump, a.k.a. “Bragger Vance,” who shared a major announcement on TRUTH Social that isn’t another NFT project. Nope, this time it was to boast about how he won the golf tournament at his own golf club… despite not even being there for an entire day. As Trump told his followers:

A great honor to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club, one of the best courses in the Country, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher. You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!

“The only problem with this win,” Kimmel countered, “is that Fattyshack didn’t exactly play fair. He missed the whole first day of the tournament because he was in North Carolina paying tribute to himself at a memorial for his super-fan Diamond of Diamond and Silk. But he told the organizers of the tournament… ‘I played a strong round two days before the tournament,’ and he decided that would count as his Saturday score. So he started the tournament with a five-stroke lead. Which is like showing up at Mile 6 and claiming he won the marathon.”

