Wanda Sykes had quite the meal for her first night as guest host of The Daily Show. During Monday’s episode, the comedian tore into Donald Trump for his bizarre eulogy at the funeral for Diamond of “Diamond and Silk” fame. The two women were, for lack of a better term, “celebrities” in the world of MAGA, which merited an appearance from the former president. However, Trump mostly complained about the length of the ceremony, and he made things especially awkward by saying that he didn’t even know there was a Silk despite meeting the duo numerous times.

“Normally, I don’t find funerals funny,” Sykes joked. “But here’s a story about a funeral that I found hilarious.”

After roasting Diamond and Silk for “setting the Black race back 50 years,” Sykes then went to town on Trump telling the crowd that he didn’t know there was a Silk. Via The Daily Beast:

Shaking her head, Sykes replied, “Oh my God! Trump showed up to that funeral like, ‘Diamond’s dead, but I’m gonna bury Silk. There’s room for two in that casket.’” “I mean, c’mon, to say you know Diamond but don’t know Silk is wild because they’re always together!” she continued. “That’s like saying, ‘I know Bert, but I’ve never heard of this Ernie fella, what’s his deal?”

Sykes ended the segment with a theory on what might have happened to Trump.

“He probably only has room for one Black woman in his brain at a time,” Sykes said before joking that Trump was probably watching the comedian right now thinking. “Wow, Diamond’s hosting The Daily Show. A week ago she was dead, but thanks to me, she has risen!”

(Via The Daily Beast)