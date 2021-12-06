If you’re still looking for a holiday present for the stand-up comedy and/or Big Mouth and/or tuna fan in your life, John Mulaney has got you covered.

The comedian has announced the dates for his “From Scratch” nationwide tour, including stops at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the iconic KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. Why is it iconic? Because it’s literally called KFC Yum! Center.

Since checking out of rehab earlier this year, Mulaney has played scattered shows, including a 14-date residency in Philadelphia. “Mulaney admits that his high-energy performances are behind him. The comedian is older and trying to stay sober so he is creating a new type of persona that adapts to his new reality,” Paste‘s Leila Jordan wrote in her review. Mulaney reinventing himself seems to be the focus of his set, as Vulture‘s Jesse David Fox also pointed out that “it was fascinating to see him try to figure out how to apply his stylistic signatures to more intensely personal subject matter.”

Here’s the full list of tour dates:

Fri Mar 11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Mar 12 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

Sun Mar 13 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Fri Mar 18 — Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena*

Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino*

Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE)*

Thu Mar 24 — Austin, TX — H-E-B Center

Fri Mar 25 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Sat Mar 26 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Fri Apr 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 02 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Sun Apr 03 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Thu Apr 07 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Fri Apr 08 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Sat Apr 09 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena

Sun Apr 17 — Denver, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Apr 22 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

Sat Apr 23 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

Fri Apr 29 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre

Thu May 12 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena

Fri May 13 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sat May 14 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sun May 15 — Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri May 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Sat May 21 — Norfolk, VA — Scope Arena

Sun May 22 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Thu June 9 — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center*

Fri Jun 10 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Jun 11 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Sun Jun 12 — Syracuse, NY — Upstate Medical University Arena

Fri Jun 17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Thu Jun 23 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Between Mulaney, Olivia Rodrigo, and Haim, it’s been a big day for spending money.