Larry David’s long-running comedy (not that one) Curb Your Enthusiasm just aired its eleventh season last year, and it seems like another season is in the works. The series has been on air since 2000, taking frequent breaks in-between seasons in true HBO series fashion.

At an Emmy panel for Curb, David confirmed there would be another season–though he didn’t specify when.

So, I was honored to emcee an @TheEmmys panel for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 11, 2022

The series follows a fictionalized version of David and his frequent misadventures that often become uncomfortable situations, with many of the scenes ad-libbed. The show also stars Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis. Season 11 just wrapped up in December, and David normally takes long breaks in between seasons, so it’s likely the next season won’t be for a few years. For reference, the break between seasons eight and nine was six years.

Earlier this year, David was supposed to release a documentary about his life and works, though the doc was pulled just days before its intended HBO release. Some fans were also confused after the comedian appeared in an ad for crypto during the Super Bowl, but it’s likely that David doesn’t really understand what crypto even is. On the other hand, being an ad for crypto is not as bad as Hines’ husband RFK jr. who just keeps saying horrible things. You can’t win them all.