Why Was Larry David’s Documentary Pulled Before Airing On HBO?

Larry David’s highly-anticipated documentary The Larry David Story was unexpectedly pulled just one day before it was supposed to premiere on March 1st. The move left fans confused, rightfully so, as many were excited for a rare glimpse inside the comedian’s mind.

According to HBO, David requested that his doc be postponed so he could premiere it in front of a live audience. Why he decided to make the move a day before its premiere is a little strange but hey, comedians can be a little weird, in case you haven’t heard.

The two-part docuseries features a candid conversation between David and fellow director/friend Larry Charles as he gives a behind-the-scenes look into David’s early days of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“I was 25 years old, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. What do you do when you’re talking and people are laughing? You do comedy.” The now 74-year-old said. If he wants laughter, screening the doc in front of an audience is probably the right move! (But maybe he should have decided that a few weeks ago?) Then again, fans of David have been a little hesitant (AKA devastated) since his Super Bowl crypto ad. (Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme music here).

There is no word yet on when the series will air on HBO, or if the in-person premiere will happen, but hopefully it will happen soon. We all need some more Larry David wisdom in our lives. Just maybe not about crypto. Check out the trailer below.