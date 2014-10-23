Mama June From ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Is Dating Someone Who Molested One Of Her Family Members

Love died the day Mama June and Sugar Bear broke up, but I have good news and bad news. Good news: it was a false alarm, love’s still alive. Bad news: it crawled into a mayonnaise jar and now it’s super gross and icky. Thus, “Mama June — Dating Man Who Molested Her Relative.”
The new guy is 53-year-old Mark McDaniel. He was convicted in 2004 for aggravated child molestation. Prosecutors say he molested an 8-year-old child — forcing oral sex. June was dating McDaniel at the same time he molested the child. (Via)
In a rare instance of admirable restraint, TMZ refused to identify the child, but they claim it’s “someone with whom June has contact.” SO. Either Mama June’s a terrible, terrible human, or this is the worst marketing stunt for Here Comes Honey Boo Boo yet. Probably both.
Ugh how are these people still a thing? Diabetes doesn’t kill people fast enough…
Sexiest story I’ve read in a long time. Thanks!
America, Look on thy works and despair!
::ten years into the future, we look at the expanse of what was once the United States::
Nothing beside remains round the decay of the colossal wreck.
Boundless and bare, the lone and level sands stretch far away.
God its like when your cat doesn’t successfully bury its shit and you get that nasty cat shit odor in your nose. That’s what this is like.
Goddammit, that looks like a face eating another face
The fact that this subhumanoid bag of shit hasn’t succumbed to diabetes yet is proof that shes from the pits hell.