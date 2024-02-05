What The Heck Happened With The Ending Of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 1?

(SPOILER WARNING: Obviously, we will be chit-chatting about the Mr. & Mrs. Smith season finale below.)

Donald Glover decided that he felt like redoing Mr. & Mrs. Smith as a TV series, and boy, did he ever do the job. The first season of eight episodes, however, did leave viewers dangling because that season finale was anything but clear cut. As showrunner and co-creator Francesca Sloane told Hollywood Reporter, she and Glover both hope that they can continue telling the story of his John and Maya Erskine’s Jane, but there’s one slight issue: what happened in that finale, really?

As viewers are aware, Wagner Moura and Parker Posey’s Super High Risk John and Jane showed up to assassinate Glover and Erskine’s High Risk John and Jane after they’d screwed up too many missions (under the disappointed judgment of “HiHi”). From there, we learned that that jungle mission was actually a hit on another failed John, and we could infer that the first scene of the series, featuring a hit on Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González‘s John and Jane, was likely carried out by Posey’s Jane as well. From there, Glover’s John suffers a possibly mortal wound, and Erskine’s Jane takes out the eye of Moura’s John.

Posey pursues Glover and Erskine to their safe room, and eventually, Erskine decides to open the door and attempt to kill Posey’s character, but all we see is a flash of gunfire from outside a window. The season then ended, and we have no idea who lived and who died.

As it turns out, Francesca Sloane doesn’t know whether, and the season was written so that everything could feel like a complete story, if the show doesn’t get renewed. However, there’s also an “in” to another season if Amazon pulls the trigger, and perhaps John and Jane got out alive (and could both level up or totally go rogue?). So the question is this: will Jeff Bezos and Friends give viewers a second season? We shall see.

Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith full first season is currently streaming.