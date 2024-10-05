Donald Glover wanted to retire his musical moniker, Childish Gambino, on a high note. Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out that way for the “Lithonia” musician.
Yesterday (October 4), Childish Gambino made the “difficult decision” to cancel the remaining dates on his The New World Tour to tend to a medical emergency.
Back on September 8, Childish Gambino announced the postponement of his scheduled show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas citing illness. But in a post uploaded to X (formerly Twitter), Childish Gambino shared what went into that decision after a successful show the day prior at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Read Childish Gambino’s full statement below.
After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.
My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.
I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support.