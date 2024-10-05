Donald Glover wanted to retire his musical moniker, Childish Gambino, on a high note. Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out that way for the “Lithonia” musician.

Yesterday (October 4), Childish Gambino made the “difficult decision” to cancel the remaining dates on his The New World Tour to tend to a medical emergency.

Back on September 8, Childish Gambino announced the postponement of his scheduled show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas citing illness. But in a post uploaded to X (formerly Twitter), Childish Gambino shared what went into that decision after a successful show the day prior at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Read Childish Gambino’s full statement below.