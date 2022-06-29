michaela-coel.jpg
Michaela Coel, John Turturro, And Paul Dano Will Support The Assassins of ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’

Amazon Prime’s series-ification of Mr. and Mrs. Smith is rolling steadily (and somewhat stealthily) along. According to Variety, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano are joining Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the cast. Glover and Erskine play the titular assassins first brought to life by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but the production hasn’t revealed the nature of Coel, Turturro, or Dano’s characters. No real surprise there, since they’re probably saving all real surprises for the show itself.

So, the only thing we know for sure is that they’ve hired a powerhouse trio. Coel is a phenom in I May Destroy You, nobody f*cks with The Turtorro, and Dano is amazing whether his milkshake is being drunk or he’s creepily ordering a slice of pumpkin pie. This longform reboot is pointing to the bleachers for prestige despite the source material being like a live-action Spy vs Spy if the white and black spies were questioning their boring marriage.

Seriously, what are the odds that two assassins accidentally choose each other as their cover spouse?

Beyond Glover and Erskine in the writer’s room, Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo) will act as showrunner. Mr. and Mrs. Smith is currently set to debut sometime in 2022.

(via Variety)

