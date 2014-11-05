New ‘Better Call Saul’ Promo Brings Back Mike And Drops Hints About Returning Characters

#AMC #Better Call Saul #Breaking Bad
11.05.14

Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spinoff that takes place five years before the events in the landmark series, is getting set to debut in February. In order to prepare us for show, AMC has been dropping short videos here and there, but today we’re finally getting a more in-depth look at the formative years of Saul Goodman.

There are several things to take note of here. First of all, MIKE IS BACK! Who would have thought we’d see him again, with his weathered and steely face, getting back into the game after Walt gunned him down? He may be one of the most unassuming badasses in TV history, so it’s quite the pleasure to know that Better Call Saul is bringing back this amazing character. (Who could ever forgot how he used BALLOONS to take down a gaggle of goons?) Jonathan Banks also drops some subtle hints. “You kind of expect Aaron, or Bryan, *something unintelligible*, or Dean, or RJ, to walk around the corner.”

Banks also mentions that, “…most of our crew is the same.” Hmmmm.

Some other nugget: there will be “…some really nice surprises that Breaking Bad fans are going to eat up,” plus we’ll have “cliffhanger moments,” and “soul-bartering moments,” and as we all know, BB was a series about soul-bartering.

So, break out your stash of blue meth again, and get ready to, hopefully, see Tuco absolutely punch through someone’s face

