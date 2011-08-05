Nicki Minaj Flashed Her Boob on 'GMA'

#Music #Nicki Minaj
08.05.11 7 years ago 19 Comments

Usually the Nicki Minaj body part people focus on is her ass. Her beautiful, giant, perfectly round ass. But today her boobs got some attention when she experienced a nip slip during her performance on “Good Morning America.”

You know, sometimes I feel like my job as a TV blogger isn’t essential, or even important. And then I put together a slideshow documenting the split second that a female nipple was on broadcast television, and I realize just how vital Warming Glow is. You’re about to witness American history, people. Please don’t click through unless you have “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” playing in the background.

NSFW version here.

