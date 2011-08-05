Nicki Minaj Flashed Her Boob on 'GMA'

Usually the Nicki Minaj body part people focus on is her ass. Her beautiful, giant, perfectly round ass. But today her boobs got some attention when she experienced a nip slip during her performance on “Good Morning America.”
You know, sometimes I feel like my job as a TV blogger isn’t essential, or even important. And then I put together a slideshow documenting the split second that a female nipple was on broadcast television, and I realize just how vital Warming Glow is. You’re about to witness American history, people. Please don’t click through unless you have “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” playing in the background.
NSFW version here.
NSFW version here.
NSFW version here.
Mystery of the Universe 1 solved: Matt’s a butt-man.
/minimizes BrownandRound.com as co-workers walk by.
Mmmm, that’s good nipple. Why are lady nipples evil but man nipples okay again?
Her beautiful, giant, perfectly round ass
And fake… don’t forget fake
I prefer brown nipples the same way I prefer brown eggs. And hash browns. And now I feel like having breakfast for lunch today.
I have never felt so out of touch with pop culture as I do with this post. So is this chick the new Xuxa, or what?
yep, that’s a nipple alright
I don’t know whether to ask what Charlie Gibson made of it or if he’s spinning in his grave.
Well played, GMA, well played you irrelevant bastard.
*unzips pants at desk after reading the headline*
*sees the pictures are blurred out*
*decides, fuck it, I’ll work with it*
@Matt – Excellent post and even better lyric pun. I spent five minutes trying to think up a clever and relevant follow up for the next line but all I got was “then I am going to show you nipple briefly”.
/too white to rhyme or rap
Not even my hatred of Nicki Minaj as a “rapper” can overcome my love of Nicki Minaj as a delivery device of T&A
Based on the banner pick who here votes female and who votes tranny? I know which way I’m going…
I never fail to be amazed at how rapidly the NSFW label will make me click through to see photos of someone I’ve never heard of.
She’s got a mic so it’s either singer, rapper, slam poet or one of those weird square dance yelling people.
Evil woman nipples = No. 1 Threat to America, still ahead of bears.
Not to sound old here, but seriously, what’s with the chicken? I mean, are they even trying anymore?
Hmmm, she also appears to be covered in Bladerunner vomit.
Why is she biting the chicken bone? You’d think she had never had fried chicken befo-HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA…I’m sorry…I couldn’t finish typing that…
@poonTASTIC why wonder? Click the NSFW link and see it uncensored. No need to tease yourself. Lmao.
[www.iltalehti.fi]
here is unnsensored pics