Now We Know Why Hodor And Bran Won’t Be In The 5th Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

Besides dragons, Peter Dinklage, violence, and abundant sex, one of the best things about Game of Thrones is the sheer epicness and depth of its world. Unfortunately, that’s a blessing and a curse for the show’s producers as they try to pay adequate attention to each of the show’s many main characters while pleasing the fans and servicing the story. Sometimes, though, there just isn’t enough material to go around.
As was revealed by Kristian Nairn, who plays Hodor and the dopest records in his second career as a DJ, both his character and Yoda backpack/Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) won’t appear in the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. But now series producer and co-showrunner David Benioff is explaining why the decision was made to hide Bran and Hodor from us for such a long period.
“Ideally that wouldn’t have gotten out and it’s unfortunate it did,” Benioff said. “The fact is, even though we’re making changes to the books and adapting as necessary, we’re trying to keep the various storylines the same as the books and trying to keep them roughly [chronologically] parallel. And last year we caught up to the end of Bran’s storyline [in George R.R. Martin’s most recent A Song of Ice and Fire novel, A Dance with Dragons]. So if we pushed him forward this season, then he’s way ahead of where the other characters are.”
That seems reasonable, but couldn’t they slip in at least one training montage with a bit of Kenny Loggins’ “Meet Me Halfway” playing in the background?
“It made sense to stop where we did,” Benioff said. “He’s now entering a training period which is going to take quite some time, much of which isn’t particularly cinematic. So rather than being stuck in a cave for a year, we figured it would be interesting to leave him out for a little bit, so when you see him again…” Benioff didn’t want to reveal much more beyond that.
To be blisteringly honest, I’m sort of happy that the continuining adventures of Hodor and Bran aren’t continuing through this next season. I understand why they had to pay so much attention to their journey last season, but the Bran moments were some of the season’s weakest, in my opinion. If Benioff doesn’t want to force feed us any more until the character is a vital part of the story again, that is fine by me.
Source: EW
And now I have “meet me halfway! across the sky!” Thanks.
[uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
You are so welcome
My hat is like a switch
The song was in my head when I woke up this morning. A sincere thank you.
More specifically, the weird sythesizer (?) riff after “meet me halfway” is what’s been in my head.
This isn’t new information, this has been out there for months…
If you were bored with the Bran parts of the show, be prepared to be bored a whole lot more this season.
Gratuitous nudity can often alleviate boredom….
“much of which isn’t particularly cinematic”
It’s OK to say boring producer-man.
Everyone knows that Ricon is the true father of dragons.
Is he the real Razor Rrrramon
Hodor Hodor Hodor
Rodoh Rodoh Rodoh
Bran wasn’t boring at all last season though
Dafuq I wanna see that kid flying and shit!!
Yeah well in Book 5 his story flew right into a tree and stopped so you’re going to have to wait awhile before he does anything else.
WRITE FASTER MARTIN!!!!!
“He’s now entering a training period which is going to take quite some time, much of which isn’t particularly cinematic…”
The training is something I’ve been looking forward to for so long. I want to know how this stuff works. I love mythology of shows. I guess I should just finally read the books.
Don’t waste your time.
Read the first three and stop. The show is the new canon for everything after the third book.
“adapting as necessary,” aka fucking the end game up even more.
GRRM has already told Benioff and Weiss the end of the story and what happens to nearly all of the main characters.
I think they’re making a mistake on one front: In a year real-time that kid will look MUCH older. So in sacrificing his part for a year he’ll suddenly be glaringly older, yet in the show it will only have been a short period of time.
He’s going to go all “Walt” on LOST.
Yep, the rapid aging of a child character is what’s going to take me out of a show where a lady walks into a bonfire and comes out with three dragons and people can morph into wolves.
Thank fucking god. The two most boring characters ever. I really think you have to be a book reader to like them. They must have depth and personality in the books that they don’t have on the show. As a show-watcher only they are just so fucking boring and Bran is a whiner.
Yeah you’d think they’d be more interesting in the book, but you would be wrong. Some will undoubtedly disagree with me but the Bran chapters drag for me.
@Horatio Cornblower Yuuuup. I honestly wasn’t even sure how accurate the show was to the book last season because I had just flipped through so much of the Bran chapters in the last book.
Yeah, I would groan and call it a night when I got to a Bran chapter. Same for Dany, though.
Book reader here. I am very happy the show skipped ahead for Bran and Hodor.
That was a pretty rad Jason and the Arganauts tribute, though
“Also have you seen how fucking big that kid has gotten?”
Nice. And probably true.
Maybe they shouldn’t have gone so hard on the Bran stuff last season so they wouldn’t have caught all the way up too quickly.
Bran going to make a boss intro in season 6.
Maybe end of season 5?! :O
I’m pretty happy with the pacing edits that the show has made, and that especially includes the Bran storyline.
I heard they didn’t have Cold Hands because he was too magical. Then some tree boy is shooting magic missiles at skeletons crawling out of the snow. They should have kept Cold Hands.