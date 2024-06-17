(House of the Dragon spoilers will be found below.)

House of the Dragon‘s Queen Alicent, Olivia Cooke, is absolutely “stunnin'” in an Elle photo shoot timed to the House of the Dragon second-season premiere.

As viewers quickly witnessed, Alicent has been keeping herself busy in the wake of King Viserys’ death by engaging in an illicit relationship (that is brand new) with Ser Criston Cole. This has led him to fall down on his duties as Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, and Cooke revealed to Elle that there’s actually more frenzied activity between the two that we haven’t seen:

“It was messy as f*ck. It wasn’t beautiful, and that was really fun to do.” It was “carnal” and even “animalistic,” she says. “I think Ryan [Condal, the showrunner] said we weren’t learning any more about the characters, which I disagree with slightly, but it’s okay. It’s his show,” she adds, with no hard feelings. Maybe we’ll see it in the bloopers, she says, laughing.

Additionally, Cooke admitted that she was actually preparing herself for “way more” of that sort of thing with this role, but what Alicent has done in that realm receives her seal of approval. “I’m relieved that when it has been used for me, it’s showing Alicent being pleasured, which is amazing and doesn’t feel gratuitous,” she detailed. “It feels like we’re telling a story.” To that point, Alicent certainly didn’t seem to enjoy those encounters with Viserys back in the first season, so it’s hard to argue with how Cooke points out that the Hightower queen has had some enjoyment coming.

Still, Criston Cole….? (The options really are limited in the Red Keep.)

