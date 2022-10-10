(House of the Dragon spoilers will be found below.)

Although House of the Dragon viewers were sad to see Milly Alcock depart as the younger Princess Rhaenyra, Emma D’Arcy picked up the role without missing a beat. They’ll guide us through the Targaryen heir’s more challenging years that follow King Viserys I’s confirmation of his daughter as heir to the Iron Throne and the subsequent misunderstanding that will likely usher in the Targaryen civil war.

Aside from all of that conflict and drama (including Prince Daemon letting Vaemond know what it’s like to f*ck around and find out), however, people have been enjoying Emma’s interviews, including a TikTok-ed moment where they rave over their favorite drink, a broken Negroni. To be more specific, Emma refers to this the Italian drink as “a Negroni sbagliato… with Proscetto in it.”

Emma D'Arcy falando "negroni… sbagliato… prosecco…" não sai da minha cabeça há 3 dias #ACasaDoDragão #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/0ccbYM3JUb — HBO Max Brasil (@HBOMaxBR) October 10, 2022

Stanley Tucci, a famed lover of Negronis, would be proud, but more than that, people can’t get over Emma’s utterance of this (some would say dubious) concoction. Fans are positively swooning over the way that the drink rolls off their tongue, and it’s quite charming to see them excitedly add that finishing splash. Heck, even people who find Negronis to be “vile” are enjoying this clip. Let the drooling begin.

I'm going to have to ask Emma D'Arcy about the Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it aren't I — Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) October 9, 2022

i need to see Stanley Tucci make Emma D’Arcy a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it and i need it now — Maddy Mussen (@maddy_mussen) October 9, 2022

ME EVERYTIME I WATCH A TIKTOK WITH THE AUDIO OF EMMA D'ARCY SAYING "a negroni. sbagliato. with prosecco in it" pic.twitter.com/3ysNdYDsE2 — nic ✧ (@skepticsculls) October 10, 2022

if i was a bartender and Emma D'Arcy walked into my bar i wouldnt even need to be asked i would just make them a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it and then we would kiss — no its beccy 🕰️ (taylor’s version) (@chaicookies13) October 10, 2022

I could listen to Emma D’Arcy talking about negroni on a loop for hours honestly — Carmen Sutra (@sutra_carmen) October 10, 2022

emma d’arcy could get me to drink a negroni even though i know factually negronis are fucking vile — laura (@dancingqueenmp3) October 9, 2022

people who aren’t emma d’arcy need to stop saying negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it you guys aren’t capable of saying it in the same smooth suave sexy way — rissa (@charIiehunnam) October 9, 2022

emma d’arcy saying negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it has been playing on a constant loop in my brain for days atp — alien superstar (@poetnextdoor) October 9, 2022

That video of Emma D’Arcy saying “negroni … spagliato … with Prosecco in it” is going to haunt the bar tenders of gay bars for months — Richard Duggan (@RJKDuggan) October 9, 2022

