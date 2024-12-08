The last time Tommy was onscreen, he rode a very different (and white) horse as his gypsy wagon burned. His whole past was alight in flames, and he spared the Nazi doctor who had fabricated a fatal condition. A new Tommy had been born, but will that version last? Let’s talk about whether we can expect a razor in Tommy’s cap when the Netflix/BBC movie arrives.

Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are back at their gangster grind together for the Peaky Blinders movie. Will this be an official end to the saga, or possibly spin off new stories for Shelby Company Limited’s future? That’s only one question out of several that have surfaced thus far since Cillian was spotted riding a horse in a “dusty black coat” (with possibly a “ Red Right Hand “) in Birmingham as the cameras rolled anew.

Plot

Does this movie have a title? The Immortal Man surely refers to Tommy surviving most of his family by living through WWI, a crushed skull, an assassination attempt that killed Grace instead, a nonexistent brain tumor, a burnt gypsy wagon, and being held at gunpoint near an open grave amid a Winston Churchill stunt. That title checks out.

How will the Peaky Blinders gang fare in a World War II setting? We’re going to find out, and it doesn’t fookin’ matter that this real-life gang lost power in the 1920s with the rise of the so-called Birmingham Boys. Peaky Blinders has long since drop-kicked historical accuracy into an early grave, including when Tommy Shelby killed Billy Kimber (who actually lived until 1945). So, we can assume that history is only a loose framework, and that hunch that sits comfy upon a Netflix statement, in which Knight hinted of this movie: “The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders.”

Exactly what Tommy will be doing within the war remains a secret for now. Clearly, he will not be fighting for Britain again, and Tommy could still be maneuvering as part of Parliament. The way this show handles history, I actually wouldn’t be surprised if Winston Churchill freaking resigns and lets Tommy have a go at being Prime Minister. Too ridiculous? Probably. However, we will almost certainly see Sam Claflin return as British fascist Oswald Mosely. He and Tommy’s beef would be raging (after the diagnosis fakery), but Oswald historically survived WWII, which means that Tommy will probably try to assassinate him again. Perhaps he’ll pull it off this time. Fingers crossed.

Then there will be business to attend to. Tommy previously lined up his sons, Charles and Duke, to take over the legitimate and illegal sides of Shelby Company Limited. There’s no way, however, that Tommy will actually be retired, since he previously failed to take a vacation and couldn’t manage to enjoy golfing. Whatever Tommy does, though, Cillian will be into it. He recently told GQ, Tommy “becomes like a second skin” after he starts grooving again on set. He did prepare by rewatching “some” of the show because “[y]ou can’t just switch him on and off. It takes a moment. It takes more than a moment, it takes a few weeks to get back to it.” And after that? Immersion, baby.

Netflix has stayed mum about whether a key attraction, Alfie Solomons, will be part of the WWII story. Tom Hardy did troll a bit: “100% Alfie will definitely make an appearance, but I don’t know when” before admitting, “I don’t even know if he will, that’s just me punting.” He wants it, and the people want it.

Cast

We’ve already gone into detail elsewhere on which characters will and will not return, but the biggest mysteries are whether Paul Anderson will return as Arthur Shelby and Tom Hardy will be back as Alfie Solomons. Based on hints thus far, the former probably won’t be seen on camera, but as stated above, it would be criminal if Alfie didn’t pop back in to give Tommy some sh*t for at least a few scenes. Or maybe he’ll be with Lizzie (Natasha O’Keeffe) now. That sounds unrealistic, but it’s fun, so let me enjoy that mental picture.

New additions include Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Returning actors include Sophie Rundle (as Ava), Stephen Graham (as Hayden Stagg), Ian Peck (Curly), Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong), and Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs). And if they don’t bring back Sam Claflin as Sir Oswald Mosely, that’s a missed opportunity in a WWII movie.