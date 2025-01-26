Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. Silo – Apple TV+ series Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette lives to head underground another day with Steve Zahn’s Solo ending this second season with a new family. The Graham Yost series will likewise survive for another two seasons to complete Hugh Howey’s saga, and if you were wondering who the hell those new characters were in this season’s closing moments, you are not alone. Sh*t is about to get strange with warring settings that will be truly bizarre to behold after Yost’s careful worldbuilding. Juliette, though, will remain a constant. 9. Landman – Paramount+ series C’mon, Taylor Sheridan. There’s very little doubt that a second season will be announced for Billy Bob Thornton’s weary oil industry deputy who looks to now be an oil titan after the fate of Jon Hamm’s Monty. Also, we should see much more of Demi Moore if this show continues with Jacob Lofland’s Cooper and Michelle Randolph’s Ainsley keeping the younger generation appeal strong, too. Likewise, Lioness and Tulsa King viewer would not be mad if, say, Paramount+ made a mass renewal announcement, but for sure, 1923 will return in February for more Yellowstone Universe ranch-protecting scenes.

8. The Pitt – Max series Noah Wyle is back in scrubs as an exhausted physician in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room. This series not only throws out heavy ER vibes but borrows FOX’s 24 gimmick by telling a “real-time” story in which each episode takes place over an hour with the 15-episode season adding up to this crew needing a nap. This series isn’t exactly a primetime soap opera like ER was, but from the looks of this show’s early appeal, audiences will never tire of medical dramas. 7. Black Doves – Netflix series These spy BFFs will not drop off the charts, so if you haven’t caught this cozy little six-episode first season yet, the invitation still beckons. Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw are adorable together even when soaked in blood and out for vengeance, and this show probably also proves that there are not enough lady/gay best friend dynamics outside of the “mimosas at brunch” crowd. Hollywood, consider yourself on notice because these Brits are cornering that market while also happening to pull off spy-assassin action scenes and a second season renewal before their debut. Win, win, and win.

6. Prime Target – Apple TV+ series Sketchy The White Lotus nephew Leo Woodall stars in this streaming permutation about a postgrad math student who could harness the world’s computers via a complicated prime-number scheme. Naturally, this raises eyebrows from a lady NSA agent, and will they hook up? C’mon, y’all. Ridley Scott produced this series, too, in case you need to be talked into checking out the 79th conspiracy-centered streaming series to land in the past year or so. 5. American Primeval – Netflix series A team of creative minds behind Narcos, The Revenant, and Friday Night Lights have come together for this Neo-Western limited series in which Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin go through hell on earth. The year is 1857, and they’re fighting through frigid elements amid the Mountain Meadows Massacre, during which Mormon soldiers killed hundreds of pioneers at the behest of Brigham Young (Kim Coates of Sons Of Anarchy). This clash involves Indigenous nationals also rising up to fight for their own survival within the same contested territory, and this ain’t Yellowstone, baby.

4. Back In Action – Netflix movie It was virtually guaranteed that Netflix viewers would gobble up Cameron Diaz’s return to movies like candy, and co-star Jamie Foxx only added to the appeal. Likewise Diaz portrays an elite CIA spy who has been retired for 15 years with her spy-husband (Foxx), but somehow, their cover disintegrates, and they’re back in the espionage saddle again. This microwave popcorn flick isn’t cerebral, and it doesn’t want to be, so there. 3. Severance – Apple TV+ series The return to office is complete, and man, Milchick is pissed off. Last week, one of the core four did not accurately describe their Innie-as-Outie experience, and that doesn’t even begin to cover the eerie vibes flowing when Mark returned to office. Creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller scored a massive hit, and even three years away didn’t dampen the enthusiasm for this corporate culture and work-life balance satire. This season will also run ten episodes, so that adds up to months of weekly updates before the wait will begin for more. As we’ve said on several occasions, Apple TV+ knows how to crush the sci-fi game, and their adventurous embrace of the genre will bring much more superiority in the future.