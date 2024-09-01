Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. Kinds Of Kindness – Searchlight Pictures film streaming on Hulu Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley are here to dance, among other things, in Yorge Lanthimos’ (Dogtooth, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) latest bizarro movie. They are accompanied by Willem Defoe, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Hunter Schafer, Joe Alwyn, and Mamoudou Athie in three stories that add up to an absurdist whole (as a triptych fable) that shouldn’t be taken at face value. There are, after all, dogs driving a car and not too much kindness to be found. 9. Supacell – Netflix series A second season will definitely be forthcoming, and The Boys fans will surely want to put this in their queues. The series shines a light on sickle cell disease, both for the suffering it presents and the strength of those who endure it. Tosin Cole, Adelayo Adedayo, Nadine Mills, Eric Abrefa, Josh Tedeku, and Calvin Demba fill out the core cast in this series that is written, created, and co-directed by Rapman (real name Andrew Onwubolu). These blue-collar heroes will also go through relationship issues galore in this multi-faceted saga.

8. Longlegs – Neon film on VOD & Amazon Prime Maika Monroe is tasked with tracking down a Satanic serial killer (portrayed by Nicolas Cage like you’ve never seen him before) in this genuinely disturbing horror film from Legally Blonde actor Osgood Perkins. During this movie’s theatrical run, Longlegs became Neon’s highest grossing movie ever and the biggest indie movie of 2024. Viral marketing can kick ass sometimes. 7. Dark Winds – AMC series streaming on Netflix This George R.R. Martin-produced crime drama qualifies as a sleeper series that I highly recommend binging at some point. (Mostly) Native American writers are doing the thing here with Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee book series and the two 1970s Navajo cops (at a remote area near Monument Valley) who embark upon apparently unrelated crimes including a double murder case. In the process, they see things that make them think twice about their spiritual beliefs.

6. The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power – Amazon series Jeff Bezo’s longstanding dream (to have his own Game of Thrones) continues in a season that nearly appeared out of the blue with the target audience focused on House of the Dragon. Still, it is time to mosey on down to Middle-earth where this endlessly epic production will not disappoint on the “feeling epic” front. Hopefully, social media can leave Morfydd Clark alone and focus on the entertainment at hand. 5. Only Murders In The Building – Hulu series Selena Gomez is currently receiving Oscar buzz for her turn in Netflix’s Emilia Pérez, and she is front and central for the fourth season of her whodunnit comedy with Steve Martin and Martin Short. The podcasters/amateur investigators will be taking the murder subject from New York to Hollywood this year, and don’t worry about the venue change (from an audience viewpoint, at least) because Meryl Streep’s character will also be on the scene.

4. Bad Monkey – Apple TV+ series Vince Vaughn is here to put that True Detective season fully behind the public’s memory by returning to his comedic roots in this series adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s cult-favorite and bestseller novel of the same name. Producer Bill Lawrence follows up his Ted Lasso feel-good vibes with this black comedy mixed with detective vibes when Vaughn’s Andrew Yancy, a former cop-turned-health-inspector, becomes involved in a mystery investigation. It happens, and co-stars include Rob Delaney, Jodie Turner-Smith, L.Scott Caldwell, Michelle Monaghan, Alex Moffat, and a dash of Zach Braff. 3. Kevin Can F**k Himself – AMC series streaming on Netflix That 2021 series starring Annie Murphy is a tough but intoxicating pill to swallow as a satire to sitcoms like King of Queens (which stars Kevin James as, you know, a Kevin). However, the Kevin in this AMC show isn’t simply an annoying, sexist, and schlubby dude who is married to a beautiful and smart woman, Allison. He’s also emotionally abusive, controlling, and manipulative, and — did we mention that this gets dark? — and Allison decides that he must die. This series is actually so addictive that it prompted questions of whether a third season is possible. It’s the Netflix Effect.