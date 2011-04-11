Real-Life Dexter Killing N.Y. Hookers

A serial killer targeting Craigslist prostitutes has such a sophisticated understanding of investigation techniques that police now suspect the killer may work within a law enforcement agency. The killer — responsible for at least four bodies that turned up on Long Island — made a series of calls to taunt the victims’ families, always from a disposable cellphone in a highly-trafficked public place. In each case, he kept the phone call to less than three minutes to prevent police from pinpointing his location.
A series of taunting phone calls made to the teenage sister of one of the victims… were made from in or around some of the most crowded locations in New York City, including Madison Square Garden and Times Square…
The locations, detectives say, were probably chosen because they allowed the caller to blend into crowds, so that if investigators pinpointed his location from the cellphone’s signal, they would be unable to pick him out of the crowd using any nearby surveillance cameras, one of the people said.
This fact, as well as the killer’s use of disposable cellphones to contact the four victims who have been identified — women in their 20s who advertised their services on Craigslist — suggested to some investigators that the killer was well versed in criminal investigative techniques, gleaned either through personal experience or in some other way, and could even be in law enforcement himself. [NYT via Gizmodo]
Those are only the details the NYPD was willing to release; apparently, there are other aspects to the killer that reflect a “CSI”-like expertise. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is reason #23,742 why “Craigslist hooker” is an ill-advised career -path.
It sounds like the guy saw season 5 of The Wire to learn those techniques.
I dunno, Matt. When I make my list of reasons not to become a Craigslist hooker, I usually tick off murder way before #23,742. Like, mid-12,000s. Maybe you’re seeing more angles here than I am.
It’s also possible he’s just watched a shitload of Law and Order: SVU.
I heard he called Scott Templeton and taunted him, too.
I was forced to give up my career as a Craig’s List Hooker because of a minor case of Leprosy. Other than that, I really enjoyed it.
hookers are already dead inside, what’s the point of killing them?
Sure, blame the victims. Did you learn nothing from the Slut Walk?
How weird would it be if the killer reads this website? He would know you live in NY as well.
So the consensus is that if you watch police procedural television shows you can outsmart professional law enforcement.
Murica, motherfucker
“Ladies and Gentlemen, may I have your attention please. Will Joel Rifkin report to the stadium office. Joel Rifkin, telephone.”
is more like the ice truck killer
This guy obviously wants to get caught, if he didn’t he’d be burying the hookers in his basement.
i wonder what he said to the hooker’s sister.. you would think once he got done with the whole “mudering and hiding the body” part, he would just move on. is it really worth the risk of getting caught to call the dead hooker’s sister and say “nana nana naa naaa i killed your hooker sisterrr”
UU I need that shovel you borrowed back …
This guy is just bringing unwanted attention onto a perfectly respectable pastime.
*removes contacts, dons thick horn-rimmed glasses and nasally nerd voice, right index finger held high* That’s nothing like Dexter, sir, for Dexter only dispatches people who deserve it, according to his code and suchnot, and Craigslist hookers do not fall into said code, sir. *stops getting laid ever again*
We shall now call this person The Internet Strangler, especially since this doesn’t say how he actually killed any hookers, which is a bummer.
@George Georgie George-George;
I thought he killed them with a hammer, which would lead to “The Internet Hammertime Killer”. You can’t touch this (it leaves finger prints).
“And get a fly girl catch this beat”
/sorry
He is definitely more like the Ice Truck Killer.
This killer isn’t close to being compared with Dexter. Dexter would never kill an innocent.
whoever is comparing this killer to Dexter does not understand the character at all. He only kills people he’s 100% sure of being criminals, not prostitutes at all. He may be compared to the Ice truck killer in a way, but not Dexter at all!
Bullshit!!! There were so many “schools” offering investigation courses. He could be a student with good grades in such class.