(WARNING: Spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 5 below.)

As She-Hulk: Attorney at Law smashes into the back half of its ten episode season, the Disney+ series is turning into one heck of a cameo bonanza, despite Tatiana Maslany‘s fourth wall-breaking protests to the contrary. After already featuring Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Abomination, Wong, and the MCU’s newest star, Madisynn, Episode 5 dropped a major hint that a heavily-anticipated character will be leaping onto the show soon. That character? Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

After making his first post-Netflix appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox will appear in costume for the first time in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk. His arrival was teased in a trailer for the show, which featured Matt Murdock wearing his old school yellow costume from the comics. (Marvel is big into bringing back retro costumes lately.)

Daredevil She-Hulk Charlie Cox
Marvel

According to She-Hulk creator Jessica Gao, Cox was totally onboard with making Daredevil fit into the show’s more irreverent tone while still keeping that badass Daredevil edge.

“He has such reverence and love for that character,” Gao told Collider. “It’s clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around. He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk. It really feels like the character from the comics.”

While Daredevil does not appear in Episode 5, viewers were shown a sneak peak of his new yellow helmet while Jen Walters was meeting with a superhero fashion designer to find some better clothes for when she’s hulking out. Daredevil’s helmet is seen sitting in a box before being quickly covered up, but that was enough for Marvel fans to start freaking out on social media that ol’ hornhead’s cameo is coming soon.

You can see some of the Daredevil reactions below:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams new episodes Thursday on Disney+.

