X-Men Fans Are Freaking Out After ‘She-Hulk’ Seemingly Confirms That A Certain Stabby Mutant Exists In The MCU

by: Twitter

The second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may have been noticeably shorter than the premiere, but what it lacks in runtime, it makes up for in the mother of all Easter eggs. As Tatiana Maslany‘s Jennifer Walters finds herself out of work thanks to pummeling Jameela Jamil‘s Titania in the middle of a courtroom, she stumbles across a site for odd jobs. In a blink and you’ll miss it moment, the sidebar has a link to an article that has Marvel fans going wild on social media because it sure seems like a confirmation that Wolverine is already running the MCU.

“Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl,” the headline reads, which sounds a heck of a lot like the X-Men‘s most famous member. As you can see below, Marvel fans are losing their mind over the Easter egg, and there’s also some love for the Eternals reference nestled just below the Wolvie headline:

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the season finale of Ms. Marvel, the She-Hulk Easter egg is now the third reference to mutants existing in the MCU. As for using She-Hulk to lay the groundwork for Wolverine, that actually jibes with the Canuck’s comic book roots. He first debuted in Incredible Hulk #180 where the clawed mutant and the strongest Avenger did battle while separately hunting the Wendigo. However, with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner once again vanishing into space, maybe Wolverine’s first fight will be with Banner’s recently super-powered cousin.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stream Thursday on Disney+.

