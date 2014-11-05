‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Recap: Abel Is The Rat!

When Kurt Sutter killed Opie off of Sons of Anarchy several seasons ago, the show lost its heart, a lot of its sense of humor, and all of its sweetness. There was a kind of camaraderie between Opie and Jax that brought out the best in Jax; when Jax would say, “I love you, brother” to Opie, like he has so many times to the other members of SAMCRO over the course of the series, it felt genuine.
It doesn’t feel like that, anymore. It doesn’t feel like Jax is doing anything for the club, for his family, or for “the greater good.” He’s not even motivated by self interests anymore, and he certainly doesn’t give a damn about his father’s vision for the club, which was the very thing that kept him in SAMCRO as long as it did.
Jax Teller cares about one thing, revenge, and at this point he doesn’t even know who he’s trying to get revenge against. The guy he thinks killed Tara is already dead. The guy he thinks ordered the murder, Lin, is in prison, and his entire crew is either dead or has been dismantled. Why is Jax even fighting with August Marks? Because of a promise he made to two people who are practically strangers to keep August Marks from following through on a land deal that would take over their church? Bobby lost his life over a parcel of land.
It’s fitting, however, that Bobby would die in the service of a MacGuffin; he was the moral center of SAMCRO, and there’s no morality left in this series. In a season motivated by reckless, irrational bloodthirst, there was no need for Bobby anymore. He’s barely said anything all year long, relegated most of the season to head nods and contemplative beard scratching. The role of the one-time fan favorite had been so reduced that his death, while briefly shocking, didn’t register nearly the emotional wallop that it could have if he’d had a larger role this season, or if he’d even tried to act as moral arbiter. In fact, after having had his eyeball removed, his hand chopped off, and his jaw broken, Bobby’s death actually felt like something of a relief, sparing him from a life barely worth living for a guy whose passion was motorcycles.
Ultimately, Bobby’s death felt pointless, and in service of very little, and the justice that Jax procured — framing August Marks for the murder of the pastor — felt empty and disproportionate. It also felt beside the point. The betrayals exchanged between August and Jax had very little to do with anything that anyone cared about, and everything to do with a perverted pastor’s son, Grant, and his junkie mom, Loutreesha. They both seemed like nice enough people, but hardly worth going to war over. Misguided loyalty to strangers doesn’t make Jax a “good man.”
Marks was right about one thing: The death of Bobby is on Jax.
That said, I will grant Jax this much: The frame-up job — using the pastor’s head and parts of other people’s bodies — was a gruesomely clever way to put Marks in jail, where presumably he’ll be another target for poor Juice, who has once again been put in isolation.
The reason why is because of another deus ex Sutter; the man that Gemma (and Juice) fingered for the murder of Tara was conveniently in jail the night of the murder, which means that Unser and Jarry know the truth, or at least, they know enough to know that Gemma and Juice are lying about who killed Tara. And so Juice rides the pine for yet another episode, his eventual death pushed into a future episode (and from the looks of things, he may choose to kill himself and save Jax the trouble). Unser and Jarry, meanwhile, are keeping that information close, but don’t expect Unser to keep his mouth shut for long. He’ll tell someone and it’ll get out; he always does.
With the death of Bobby, Gemma is starting to reel, feeling more and more of the weight of her guilt. She once again blabbers on about her role in it over the corpse of Bobby while Abel looks on. Given just how much Abel knows from eavesdropping this season, who is to say that he’s not the rat? Did you see the way he snuck off with that cookie? There’s something off about that kid.
I’m still convinced Jury is not the rat, but as though the show needed more moving elements, now Jax is facing a kind of inquiry over his role in the death of Jury. To spare Jax’s life a little longer, they’re probably going to have to use Tully in prison to get Lin to admit that Jury was the rat. On the bright side, it should mean more Marilyn Manson.
It’s been a messy season, and while the character motivations have been out of whack since the death of Tara, things at least are beginning to come into focus. There are four episodes left. Can Sutter bring all these pieces together to at least pull off a satisfying final act? Or will Jax end up another lumberjack in a series finale gone awry?
Notes
— What the hell was that sex scene between Jarry and Chibs all about? That couldn’t have possibly felt more out of place. What does it prove, other than Chibs has no problem banging a woman on a car in a parking garage while a fellow chapter member looks on?
— Nero has also been sidelined for much of the season, relegated to an exasperated looker-on who offers a sympathetic ear to Gemma on occasion. I feel bad for him; I wish he’d get that Diosa transaction through so he can skip town before the rest of the mayhem. The man barely has a dog left in this fight.
— What happened to the Mayans and the Grim Bastards? They just kind of faded into the background.
— The Ratboy and Brooke romance is cute, I guess. It doesn’t really push the narrative forward, but what show doesn’t need a blossoming romance between the member of a murdering motorcycle gang and a 16-year-old schizophrenic? If these two can’t find love, what chance do the rest of us have?
Was Gemma giving the Preacher’s widow drugs in her cigarette?
Duh
*Wendy
Juice was put in solitary so he can shank Marks in jail
Gemma will kill herself after Nero eats a bullet because of her bullshit
Chibs will get the Sheriff killed
Tigs will find his soul mate with Bobbys corpse
Robocop is the rat
Abel will shoot Jax in the head ala Kanard
I agree Abel is killing Jax or Gemma to tie together the kid shooting stuff from last year and tie together the whole fathers and sons element of this show. This season has sucked big time
All that was missing from the Chibbs-Jarry hood sex scene was big muscley biker dude looking at the camera and, a la Flintsones, saying ‘It’s a living!’.
Some thoughts on the show:
-Nero is a dead man. They’re playing up the ole trope of ‘just a couple more days til my retirement and then I’ll be free and clear’ for him to NOT be shot dead by someone.
-Chibbs-Jarry just seemed like a moment that was put in so that people would talk about the show. I didn’t see anything about it that moved story forward or bring character details out. MAYBE it showed that Jarry would do ANYTHING to solve this case but her saying ‘take me here now’ was just too random.
-Agreed that the whole Jax vs. Marks thing seems a little forced.
Well I was close with my theory last week about them sewing together a FrankenBobby. Pretty psyched about that.
This would make a good profile pic.
Completely unrelated to whatever the hell Sutter is writing this season, but I’d totally watch the shit out of Tig and Happy just riding around doing crazy shit and talking about their likes/dislikes. As much of a dumpster fire as this season has been, the whole, “You know what I like about teaming up with you Happy? When we do that, I’m the normal one.” line from Tig killed me.
I did love it when the time came to switch the body parts and Happy grabbed the saw and excitedly said “I wanna do it!”
Tig and Rat as well.
When they disassembled and reassembled the preacher’s body, I was kind of hoping they’d done something cool like hide a bomb in the corpse, to detonate when Marks had driven away with it, or something marginally clever like that, but then I remembered what show I was watching.
Why did they not have a plan when they went to get Bobby? No sniper? Really? I was expecting a sniper. Now its too late. Now he’s dead. RIP Bobby
Well, I was thinking the guy with Blackwater special-ops dudes as his security would be the one with the sniper to take out SAMCRO once and for all, but that would have made too much sense.
ABLE IS WORKING WITH THE IRISH!!!!!
Well no, but I do think he killed the birds.
He wrote that stuff on the wall too
I have a theory maybe? I’m afraid to use that work because everyone hates when dustin does it.
What if some Abel actually IS the rat???
Ok maybe not THE rat. I’ve been trying to understand the point of all of the stunt casting this year. So far Lea Michelle’s role seems absolutely useless, but what about Courtney Love? She could still be of use to the story considering her proximity to Abel/Gemma/SAMCRO. Could Abel knowing that Gemma killed Tara come into play this way? Any thoughts?
Its best not to give Sons too much thought.
No thoughts.
When the Indian Hills guys where there I liked how at first Chibs was all “I had no idea they were coming”. As if they assumed Sutter was going to completely forget that Jax murdered a fellow president. But after they talked, Chibs said again that he didn’t know they were coming. That confirms it, Chibs is working for the Irish.
Every sheriff in Charming has gotten fucked by SAMCRO
Worst season by far. The show has no direction and Jax continues to do ignorant things. Basically Jax is an idiot.
Ironically, Bobby’s death had me rooting/cheering for August Marks, because unlike Jax (and his mother for that matter), there really never was any deceit or flare or frivolousness on Marks’ end (sans hiding that gun). He warned Jax waaaay before, and then did as he promised, nothing more or less. Almost giving this weird implied moral compass to the show – IE don’t run on emotion, don’t lie and deceive, and you actually can keep it together. Something neither Jax nor Gemma are doing very well. As for Abel, I don’t think he’s the rat, but he will probably be the one to put Jax and/or Gemma out of their misery (hopefully just Jax so Gemma has a REAL breakdown). Bonus points if Sutter has Abel kill Thomas too and it all goes into a flash forward / Gemma in a mental institution scenario i commented last week.
Gemma, whatever
I’d pay good money to see Jemma being welcomed to the nuthouse by Gillian Darmody, followed by a catfight over who’s the biggest psycho nutjob reverse-Oedipus freak. Of course Gillian would probably be in her 90s and have no remaining internal organs but … still.
Clay should have killed Jax back in season 2
That grenade in the ice cream shop kills all of SOA…..and Gemma…..and Abel and Courtney Love…..and Tara, again.
/fin
Did anybody catch the after show? Holy fuck was it cringe-worthy. I think that host is Abel’s real dad.
I will entirely forgive this season if everyone turns out to be working against everyone else, and we just assumed everyone was bleeding idiots because that’s how they acted around Jax for Jax’s sake. Robocop is working for whoever pays him the most at the time. Jarry is using Chibs. Chibs is undermining Jax (yes, I buy the theory just not “he’s working for the IRA”, especially with that shot last episode where he’s facing away from Jax, cause that seems like a very Sutter thing to do). Tig is working for Marks. Abel is obeying Thomas, who talks to him via telepathy. Thomas is a schizophrenic who thinks the stuffed frog talks to him. Unser’s cancer is actually the ghost of John Teller trying to get his revenge on Gemma. Nero’s son is actually the latin mafia godfather, a midget pretending to be a cripple who’s real name is actually Enrico “Master Flex” Chirrozo, and Nero’s been working for him the whole time.
All of it. I want everyone to have been completely flipped by the season’s end.
Yeah, I think I’ll just start watching your show instead.
you should replace sutter as writer
I really hope those 2 SOA guys from Indian Hills end up killing Jax
I like that idea, or Jax meeting Mr. Mayhem for all of the grief he caused.
Abel has no friends, hahahahaha what a loser!!!!
I deleted this episode before the opening credits rolled.
I’m pretty proud of myself for bailing on shows before they drag me down into an abyss of self loathing (Entourage, The Office, Heroes). And equally pissed off about shows I somehow stuck with (Dexter, Prison Break, Californication).
Sons of Anarchy is officially done for me.
…Homeland …you’re next motherfucker!!!
Don’t you con me Biff!
[www.clipartbest.com]
[replygif.net]
When are the Grim Bastards going to realize SAMCRO are fucking morons?
Right after its too late!
Gemma is the WORST. I don’t mean that because oh she’s responsible for the deaths of all those Asians, Jury’s Son, SOA members, Tara. Just cause she’s honestly been the most annoying character on the show.
We get it: You are protective of your family. Anytime anybody has a view or suggestion about her family that’s not in the circle, she goes attack mode. Dude, I realize it’s Courtney love, but for Christ’s sake, she’s a goddamned Pre-school teacher, there is literally nothing she cares more about than kids (maybe pot brownies). Gemma’s “I’m the only one looking out for this family” shtick got old a few seasons ago. I mean she wouldn’t let her son leave charming when it would have saved her grandkids further trauma, and would have allowed her son to live a peaceful life. I mean Nero is giving her a nice retirement option, but she won’t go and won’t let her family go live on a nice farm?
Sutter, we get it, Gemma has a blinding love for her family, nothing else matters, stack them asians up, doesn’t matter, I was protecting my family. Oh now I feel guilty.
In my mind, the only way this show ends, that makes sense (even with Sutter’s fucked up shit) is Gemma is the last one standing, either she has to go into witness protection, or she’s literally the last one alive. She has to see the consequences of her killing Tara and being an overall selfish person. Sutter’s other show Shield, kinda ended in a similar manner, and with all the outlandish shit that happens, we always cut back to Gemma reacting, so he’s pretty much beating us over the head with “It’s HER FAULT!!!”. I honestly think Jax finds out about her killing tara, decides to kill her and she ends up killing him. The camera pulls up from an overhead shot of her holding him in her lap as he’s all bloody and she screams/cries and REAPER.
My mistake, I thought he took over the last season or two.
@Otto Man I like you.
Yeah, don’t give Sutter credit for The Shield. That was Shawn Ryan’s show.
You can tell the difference between the two because Ryan was good at his job.
The Shield was NOT Sutter’s show.
She’s also responsible for a vanfull of dead black dudes, 2 dead cops, and essentially every other dead background character this season. Gemma is the worst, we all know this and the consequences have been so constant. Can we get on with the story already?
(Also I predict the season’s big reveal will be that Abel is a zombie.)
It explains why he killed all those birds….
[i.imgur.com]
@Aunt Jemima … OH MY GOD.
That’s totally the turtle kid. Back from when the internet meant something!!!
I’ve been waiting for the turtles
“What the hell was that sex scene between Jarry and Chibs all about? That couldn’t have possibly felt more out of place. What does it prove…?”
Did anyone notice the seemingly odd hand movement the sheriff made over the collar of Chibs? That’s how I made sense of the scene–just hoping she slipped something into his shirt. Tracking device?
Eh, well. I’m grabbing at straws, but this show doesn’t have much left to grab at but straw.
I love how Jax’s interpretation of “Outlaw Code” is to get bested by the man that you have gone to war against (for reasons unclear), lose, and then immediately become a tattletale. Jax is the rat!
I literally lol’d because of this and the fact he wore those glasses while doing it.
As long as he bro walks, flares nostrils, then says “jesus christ” upon realization of all his folllies he will be forgiven by outlaw code
Can you blame Abel for being a turd though? Everyone keeps messing up his hair every time that they walk by him.
So at this point, Marks has to know that Jax was bullshitting him about Clay killing Pope, right? The show’s definitely implied that Marks suspected something was up with that all along and maybe went along with it since it ended up with him being in the top chair, but then there was also that whole thing about Pope’s life insurance policy that awarded $5 million to the guy that killed the guy that killed Pope and Marks saying he was looking into it. Of course given how much other stuff Sutter’s basically forgetting from the past for whatever convoluted end game he has in mind, I’m guessing this won’t come back up either.
Unsurprisingly Annabeth Gish added to her resume of random sex scenes on cable TV (actually, it might be more of a CV than a resume at this point). God bless her, even if she’s playing a terrible character on a terrible show.
Also, between the preacher gay porn and Juice, Sutter finally got some of his sodomy fix, which we all knew was coming.
*cumming
[sings] Faaat guy in a little hole in the ground at the caaaabin.
@MissingLink A show so ridiculous deserves a song far more ridiculous, for that I applaud you sir!
@EverybodyGetsPie You seem cool and funny and super smart..Can I follow you on Twitter or do you have a epic blog I can check out?
I assume you’re making a feeble attempt at Farley’s bit from Tommy Boy. You’re too long by about 800 syllables. Good try little buddy.
The way that Marks broke out that phone after he shot Bobby, I totally thought he was going to start watching the preacher’s gay porn as some kind of fucked up exclamation mark on his retaliation against SAMCRO. Calling his guys to come pick up the bodies obviously made sense, but the way Sutter’s written this season the former wouldn’t have surprised me either.
The spit was a nice touch.
Charming has been the most dangerous city in america since the show started, pretty sure a sherrriff who bangs bikers wouldnt be hired to run that town
She’s only with Chibs because Unser’s playing hard to get
She seems like an exhaust chick, rather than handle bar… BangBikeBros.com
That “bikes” typo is pretty bad, but it’s probably still true
I disagree; a sheriff who bangs bikes would be the only one who would want that job.
I should not be laughing this much while watching each episode. The show just gets more and more unbelievable. Althea has to be the worst cop on television because she is trying to be a good cop. Maybe working with the sons to keep charming safe is not the best idea since they are killing everything. The sex on the car was embarrassing. I am trying to suspend reality but it’s getting more and more difficult plus it’s crazy to see some reviews giving this episode an “A”. Am I watching the same show?
Co-signed. I think Annabeth Gish has random inexplicable sex scenes written into her contracts though, so that might partially explain that.
My dream ending for Sons of Anarchy would be if a nuclear bomb is dropped on Charming obliterating everyone and everything. Then I want a forensic team to come in and confirm that all the characters are definitely dead. They then salt the earth so nothing can ever grow there ever again.
Take off and nuke the site from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.
God . . . I watched last night and finally (I realize I’m late to the party) came to the conclusion that this show has shat the bed . . . srsly . . . Bobby is tortured for over two weeks only to be killed?! . . .by a gun?! . . . I will cheer when Jax dies at the end of this season . . .
Don’t you think its terrible that Sutter is trying to make the viewers happy that SAMCRO has a reliable Neo-Nazi friend in prison. Why is Tully looked upon as someone were supposed to be glad that the Sons do business with?
And by that, I mean shoulder shrug.
Outlaw BIKERS!!!!!! WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!
Has anyone stopped to consider that the rat is just an actual rat?
Guys, guys, guys…
What if they’re ALL rats? What if everyone in or associated with the gang is just so sick of Gemma and Jax that they’re all independently calling various rivals and spilling the beans about the latest stupid plan or crime?
“Mr. Marks, you’ve got another call. This one’s from Happy about digging up bodies. And Rat-Boy is still holding on line 3 about where they hid the guns. I’ve moved your meeting with Nero about the land deal for Diosa to 3 o’clock because Sheriff Jarry needs to talk to you about an anonymous statement she was give while being railed in a parking garage and Chibs needs to talk to you about an anonymous statement he gave to someone while railing them in a parki…huh, maybe we can combine that meeting.”
/Marks is at his desk, head in his hands.
Can’t wait until next week for more of Horatio’s insights on SOA
Wonderful.
Horatio, that was awesome… and also completely plausible for this shit pile of a season
YES . . . Horatio I will always sign up for your conspiracy theories . . .
Charming, CA: A town of rats
I had a lot to say about this episode and now I find myself uninterested.
Whoever agreed to 90-minute episodes needs to be fired. That single decision has allowed Sutter to go off the rails. Because he’s gotta fill the time, Sutter gave us such smart ideas as the Preacher’s son making a run of it (action beat), Chibs banging the Sheriff (beat that pussy beat) and Juice’s personal assplay. And that’s just this episode.
At 50-55 minutes, I think most of this season could have been better. Not salvaged. But better.
“90” minutes, Or 55 with DVR or a torrent.
Or just watch it online to make sure you’re not giving Sutter any money.
There is no way I will ever watch this show live. On the DVR you can fast forward through all the montages. Typically saves me 20 minutes per ep.
+1
It’s like Sutter hates having people enjoy this show
Now I’m imagining a Katey Segal cover of “Shake it Off” as the closing montage.
All of Sutter’s insecurity stems from not being hired as a writer from OZ. All the prison scenes in this show are from his OZ fan fiction
I can’t think of another reason for the scene of Juice shoving a shiv up his own ass.
Is the kid that plays Abel possessed or something?? Kid freaks me out
Sons of Anarchy turned into Children of the Corn so gradually I didn’t even notice.
Kenny Powers turning up would really improve this season.
Every time I see him, I’m reminded of Kenny Powers shouting “STOP LOOKIN’ AT ME WITH THOSE DEAD EYES!” to his brother’s wife.
Gemma goes into hiding in a witness protection deal…as part of a group of singing nuns. The series ends with her singing solo on “Leader of the Pack.”
Dustin’s new theory: Abel is working with the Irish.
Abel got stockholm syndromed by the irish when they kidnapped him that one season. OMG we figured out. Congrats.
Nay. Straffan Syndrome. (That’s one city in Ireland that starts with an S)
I googled.
He has stockholm syndrome
Didn’t Abel spend all that time under the Irish’s care back in S3? Yeah, I know he was an abducted infant, but still.
It literally would make as much sense as anything else this season.
I don’t think Jury was the rat and I cannot figure out who is, but another review put an interesting theory out there about Brooke. Granted this season is full of randomness that does nothing for the plot, and spending time on Brooke and Rat’s relationship fits that category, but it could mean something else. Brooke’s mom was killed along with JT in the accident, she has a fragile grasp on her stability and now she is in a position to be around when club plans are being discussed. Maybe the girl who lost her mother because of the club is taking them down from the inside? I don’t know but the way this season is going it could be a possibility at this point.
I still think it’s Tig, though Robocop would make sense too.
It’s Robocop.
If it turns out that the gang is brought down by Brooke’s mother’s ghost I will laugh and laugh and laugh.
The most enjoyable part of this show is trying to guess in real-time what exactly stupid bullshit thing Sutter is going to pull out of one of the character’s asses to keep the plot moving forward. I was actively rooting for Marks to shoot Jax.
At this point, is there any reason to root *for* SAMCRO? They’re idiots, one and all, and need to be removed from the gene pool.
#TeamMarks
Also been rooting against SAMCRO pretty much since this season started. Since the Mayans and the 19ers are on SAMCRO’s side that leaves Marks as the de facto hero of the series at this point.
I’ve been rooting against SAMCRO all season
Marks is the only one who’s operated in good faith. He should be the good guy.
“Hey, this guy Marks runs a huge criminal organization with many murderous henchmen, controls the gangs on Oakland and Stockton, just kidnapped, tortured and murdered one of my guys, so I say the next thing we do is frame him for murder! And only him; keep the rest of his gang out and on the loose so that the 7 remaining SAMCRO guys will have something to do”
Jax, being Jax.
RIP Rat-Boy, the only reason for that scene between he and Brooke is so that we’ll have a reason to feel bad when Marks’s henchmen kill him next week.
Sutter’s probably so proud of himself for taking big leaps in storytelling in killing club members, too bad its the ones we don’t care about.
-That bearded guy who was guarding the guns in the warehouse
– Bobby, after having his eye and hand taken off, plus 3 seaons of diminishing his character
-When Ratboy dies
Yet Gemma, Juice, and Jax are alive
This episode was bad, not terrible, but bad. At least when it’s terrible it is like train wreck entertaining. This episode was just bad, or in other boring.
RIP Bobby Elvis, wish I cared more about your death. I had about 1/10th of the feelings I had when Opie died.
@Mancy: Totally agree with your last part. Opie was the one character that I really enjoyed on this shit-show. I keep thinking about how much better the shows would have been if they handled his and Clay’s character in different ways.