After making his debut in Stranger Things 4, British actor Joseph Quinn quickly cemented his character Eddie Munson as a fan-favorite, especially after delivering that epic scene where he attracts a horde of Demobats by busting out a slamming rendition of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.” (He also caught the eye of Doja Cat, which became a whole ordeal after co-star Noah Schapp made that information public.)

However, Quinn’s journey to becoming the guitar-shredding dungeon master wasn’t easy for the actor. In a new interview with the “Off Menu” podcast, he revealed that he was extremely self-conscious about doing an American accent to play the ’80s misfit.

“You feel like a sociopath,” Quinn said via Insider. “After awhile I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I’d be like ‘Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I’m doing?'”

Fortunately, Stranger Things co-star Joe Keery had bonded with Quinn when he first arrived, and he helped calm the British actor’s nerves. “I was talking to Joe Keery and at one point I was so deep in it, and he was like ‘Dude, I can’t save you, but I promise you it’s gonna be fine,'” Quinn told the podcast.

Once the fourth season dropped its first volume on Netflix, Quinn quickly became a breakout star, and that Metallica scene downright melted the internet once Volume 2 arrived a few weeks later. The actor is so well-loved by Stranger Things fans that they rallied behind him during a recent convention in the U.K. where Quinn was reportedly mistreated by the staff for being too nice to the crowd. He was brought to tears when they thanked him for taking the time to be with them and bringing Eddie to life.

