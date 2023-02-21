All The Super Bowl Commercials That Aired In 2023

In some ways, watching the Super Bowl just for the commercials is the sports equivalent of reading Playboy just for the articles. But when you consider that the typical NFL game consists of a mere 11 minutes of any real on-the-field action, the truth is that most of us watch the Super Bowl just to see the commercials — whether we know it or not.

As the compilation video above shows, Rihanna’s Halftime Show/pregnancy announcement (which brought in more viewers than the big game itself) wasn’t the only star-powered portion of Super Bowl LVII: as is often the case with Super Bowl commercials, a bevy of famous names popped up in commercials throughout the night. Ben Affleck brought out his Boston accent to serve up Dunkin’ coffee and donuts to unsuspecting customers — plus wife Jennifer Lopez; Serena Williams got inspirational for Remy Martin and faced off on the golf course with “Boar on the Floor” king Brian Cox in a Caddyshack-themed Michelob Ultra spot; Will Forte and Chris Bauer took one giant leap for Xfinity; Melissa McCarthy made her debut as Booking.com’s newest spokesperson; and Eagles superfan Miles Teller danced with his wife and dog for Bud Light.

While many celebrities opted to play themselves for the Super Bowl, the game also served as a prime time for Hollywood studios to release trailers for their biggest upcoming titles, which meant we saw teasers for movies such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, a.k.a. James Gunn’s MCU swan song. In fact, sequels and remakes were really the main types of movies on the menu, with Fast X, Scream VI, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

If you want to see more of what $7 million and 30 seconds of TV buys you, watch the full compilation video above.