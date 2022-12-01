If you’ve ever wanted to watch a car talk to a robot gorilla, you’re in luck. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — the seventh film in the Transformers franchise, and first since 2018’s series-best Bumblebee — is described as “a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.” Basically, it’s Beast Wars, which is big news for people of a certain age. For everyone else, some of the robots are voiced by Peter Dinklage, Ron Perlman, and Michelle Yeoh, which is cool.

You can watch the dialogue-light trailer (which is set to Notorious B.I.G.) above.

“What’s interesting about Transformers overall is that there are different breeds, different insignias, and different groups, and Beast Wars happens to be one of them. There were these robots whose disguise was animal form, and we have them in our film,” directer Steven Caple Jr. explained to Collider about Beast Wars. “In our film, they’re these prehistoric animals that travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which also stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández, opens on June 9, 2023.