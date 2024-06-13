(Spoilers for Season 4 of The Boys will be found below.)

Suddenly, several major TV shows are making much-anticipated returns at the same time. House of the Dragon will be back this weekend, and new episodes of Bridgerton and The Boys dropped overnight. When it comes to that Regency-era romance, the show’s longest sex scene has viewers salivating, and a corresponding The Boys scene doesn’t exactly boast the same variety of longevity (or consent), but it is nonetheless also sparking reactions.

This scene harkens back to Homelander’s deep twin loves of commanding people to do his bidding and also humiliating the heck out of Deep. Last season, viewers were beside themselves when Antony Starr’s character forced Chace Crawford’s Aquaman parody to eat his best friend, Timothy the Octopus, while the marine mollusk was still alive. This was a gross power move from Homelander, who will not change his ways, even if he grows visibly bored during his sadistic power moves.

As the fourth season of the Prime Video (Amazon) series began, Homelander decided — simply because he could — to order Deep to get on his knees and service A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) during a meeting of The Seven. Neither participant was into it, obviously.

This is a callback to Deep forcing Starlight to perform the same act on him during the first season, but also, look at the reaction from Ashley (Colby Minifie) before Homelander relents and calls off the act. People noticed.

(THE BOYS SEASON 4) THIS SEASON IS ALREADY SO FUCKING FUNNY OH MY GOD?????? ASHLEY WAS FUJO-ING OUT she thought she was gonna see yaoi, she’s mad as hell pic.twitter.com/oQDnuna67s — Dani || ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@Dan0nat0r) June 13, 2024

Ashley watching Homelander force Deep to give A-Train a bl*wj*b🫣🤭 #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/dpGtrXyIUN — Will👁️🅰️Ⓜ️| 6️⃣/1️⃣9️⃣🥳 (@atb__william) June 13, 2024

that deep & a train scene had me stunned, look at ashley’s face LMFAOOOOOO #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/0fMvmMXG4D — comfy bear-face 🐻 (@Blvck_Picvsso) June 13, 2024

Homelander asking The Deep and A-Train to that was insane also the way Ashley was lowkey into it IM-😭😭 #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/kpenbb9MWb — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 DBD ERA🔍💀 (@giselleb1234) June 13, 2024

Ashley was enjoying it. Her expression was hilarious

Please Homelander don't make that joke again. The drama is already crazy #TheBoys #TheBoysSeason4 #AntonyStarr #KarlUrban pic.twitter.com/W8LetaDbzg — SUMAN CHAKRABORTY (@SUMAN_BITTU_) June 13, 2024

As ever Ashley is the scene stealer of every episode she is in #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/486nrgeJi3 — Hannah (@starkid_hannah) June 13, 2024

Ashley has a hell of a season coming, by the way.

The Boys streams new episodes on Thursdays.