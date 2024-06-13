Deep The Boys
Prime Video (Amazon)
TV

Move Over ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Boys’ Viewers Can’t Handle A Character’s Tongue-Wagging Reaction To A Revolting Homelander Power Trip

(Spoilers for Season 4 of The Boys will be found below.)

Suddenly, several major TV shows are making much-anticipated returns at the same time. House of the Dragon will be back this weekend, and new episodes of Bridgerton and The Boys dropped overnight. When it comes to that Regency-era romance, the show’s longest sex scene has viewers salivating, and a corresponding The Boys scene doesn’t exactly boast the same variety of longevity (or consent), but it is nonetheless also sparking reactions.

This scene harkens back to Homelander’s deep twin loves of commanding people to do his bidding and also humiliating the heck out of Deep. Last season, viewers were beside themselves when Antony Starr’s character forced Chace Crawford’s Aquaman parody to eat his best friend, Timothy the Octopus, while the marine mollusk was still alive. This was a gross power move from Homelander, who will not change his ways, even if he grows visibly bored during his sadistic power moves.

As the fourth season of the Prime Video (Amazon) series began, Homelander decided — simply because he could — to order Deep to get on his knees and service A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) during a meeting of The Seven. Neither participant was into it, obviously.

This is a callback to Deep forcing Starlight to perform the same act on him during the first season, but also, look at the reaction from Ashley (Colby Minifie) before Homelander relents and calls off the act. People noticed.

Ashley has a hell of a season coming, by the way.

The Boys streams new episodes on Thursdays.

