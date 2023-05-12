In 2021, The Boys submitted what was, at the time, probably the most-outrageous Emmy “For Your Consideration” clip in history. That would be the scene where Billy Butcher plows into a beached whale, sending blood and guts flying everywhere. It was a perfect summation of The Boys‘ “devil may care” spirit, which the show has somehow miraculously sustained for three seasons and counting.

Season Three’s Emmys submission clip is now live, and it is a profane masterpiece. Truly, it must have been difficult to splice these moments down into less than two minutes. In fact, the show’s social media team tweeted, “First edit of this was 7 minutes long, on account of there being too much good sh*t to include.” For real, this season began with Homelander in a more sadistic form than ever (even after that airplane scene from the first season) by forcing a girl to commit suicide on his birthday. Other terrible acts included making The Deep eat one of his still-alive best friends, Timothy the Octopus.

Behold the supervillainy. It’s a lot!

First edit of this was 7 minutes long, on account of there being too much good shit to include. Season 3, For Your Consideration. #ConsiderTheBoys pic.twitter.com/aZ8p3S1KDT — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 11, 2023

Lead Production VFX Supervisor Stephan Fleet (who has warned that Season 4 contains something that he wishes that he could unsee) is very proud and feeling “hot and heavy” about this compilation, and it’s no wonder why.

I seldom feel accomplished. But this reel has me kinda hot and heavy. https://t.co/DjxijvlFqN — Stephan Fleet 🏳️‍🌈 (@stephanfleet) May 12, 2023

Emmy nomination votes will begin on June 15, but as you can see, the campaigns are already in full force for the September ceremony.