(Spoilers from The Boys will be found below.)

The Boys quickly became known (from the show’s opening moments when Hughie clutched the detached hands of his girlfriend, Robyn) for pushing that envelope without (somehow) ever going too far as to be unconvincing. Season 4 is in the thick of filming, and although we probably won’t see a return of Soldier Boy, it sounds like the crowd pleasing will still nonetheless be going full force. It will be hard, though, for the show to ever top this “Herogasm” moment.

Poor Mother’s Milk would never have been able to salvage that jacket. And the show’s done a whole host of other shocking things, like other superhero orgies and the showing off of counless male tushes. Those vigilantes drove straight into a whale, and Homelander jerked off for the world to see. Chace Crawford famously wondered if he’d work again due to his repeated sexual encounters with his octopus friends. There’s been death by oral sex and an Ant-Man-inspired booty bombing, and let’s just say that showrunner Eric Kripke has his work cut out for him on one-upping himself.

Via ComicBook, Kripke’s down for the challenge because crew member Stephan Fleet tweeted a live reaction from the set: “My eyes can’t unsee what I just saw right now.”

My eyes can't unsee what I just saw right now. — Stephan Fleet (@stephanfleet) August 31, 2022

And it’s not as though Fleet hasn’t seen a lot. He’s been tweeting about “‘Cocaine and giant penis Wednesdays’ at the ‘ol office,” and fans of The Boys will totally get it.

"Cocaine and giant penis Wednesdays" at the 'ol office are the best! #theboys pic.twitter.com/cWwmAdkcaZ — Stephan Fleet (@stephanfleet) August 31, 2022

It’s not often in life I get permission to post a picture of myself arms akimbo in front of a giant dick and three lines of coke. #yeswebuiltit #theboys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/xHntyCIUPK — Stephan Fleet (@stephanfleet) June 10, 2022

Fingers crossed that we’ll see The Boys return in 2023.