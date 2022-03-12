The Boys, everyone’s favorite renegade superhero show, won’t be returning to Amazon until July 8, but the Season 3 teaser promises some big additions — and, of course, more bloody messes.

The biggest addition is Jensen Ackles, the Supernatural alum who plays Soldier Boy, an unambiguous send-up of Captain America. In Garth Ennis’ and Darick Robertson’s comics, he’s a patriotic and clean as a whistle, refusing to swear much less take part in the super raunchy “Herogasm” orgies that we’ll be seeing this season. Of course, he’s not that pure. He doesn’t seem to mind that he’s in one seriously gory universe, where characters implode, as they often do in the two-minute ad.

The other big get are the new superpowers granted to Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher. He’ll now have super strength but, perhaps more importantly, he can also shoot lasers out of his eyeballs. There’s also The Walking Dead’s Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, a Scarlet Witch-y superhero who joins the gang at Vought. All of this is rolled into one chaotic, bloody teaser, which promises both new thrills and more of the same. Whatever the case, Barack Obama will probably love it.

You can watch the teaser for The Boys Season 3 in the video above.