The Power Universe is currently on break for the summer as the current season of Power Book II: Ghost is set to continue with the second half of season four in September. It’s at this point that the Power Universe will undergo some big changes. Power Book II: Ghost will conclude after this season, and it’s not the only show that failed to get a renewal from STARZ. Power Book IV: Force will also end after it’s upcoming third season. Joseph Sikora and showrunner and executive producer Gary Lennon shared the news with fans in messages shared on Instagram and Deadline, respectively. Power Book IV: Force season two ended with a dramatic cliffhanger, and what season three has in store for us remains to be seen. As we wait, let’s do go through some of the things we know and can expect for the upcoming season.

Is There An Official Premiere Date? At this moment, a premiere date for Power Book IV: Force season 3 has not been shared yet. Fans can expect the new season to come out at the end of 2024 or spring 2025. The Power Universe is currently on a summer break, with the second half of Power Book II: Ghost set to resume on September 6 and continue through October 4. After that, fans can expect the premiere of either Power Book IV: Force season 3 or Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4. A more specific premiere date will be revealed at a later time. Cast There will be a lot of names absent from the cast list for Power Book IV: Force season 3 compared to last season after a number of characters were killed off in season two. They include Tommy Flanagan’s Walter Flynn, Cayen Martin’s Leon, Guy Van Swearingen’s Uncle Paulie, and Dominic DeVore’s Brendan Doyle. The status of Lili Simmons’ character Claudia “Claud” Flynn is still up in the air after she was stabbed in prison in the season two finale. With that being said, here’s who you can expect in the main cast for season three: Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan

Isaac Keys as David “Diamond” Sampson

Lili Simmons as Claudia “Claud” Flynn (TBD)

Shane Harper as Victor “Vic” Flynn

Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson

Anthony Fleming as JP Gibbs

Lucien Cambric as Darnell “D-Mac” McDowell

Miriam A. Hyman as Stacy Marks

Adrienne Walker as Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page

Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia Here are the list of actors expected to return for supporting roles in season three: Konstantin Lavysh as Rodovan Mirkovic

Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson as Marshall Cranon

Patricia Kalember as Kate Egan

Plot An official synopsis for season three has not been revealed yet but the cliffhanger in the season two finale proved that there’s plenty of drama to expect in season three. First off, it’s still unknown if Claudia died as a result of her prison stabbing. Regardless of what happens, you can expect a drama storyline to form from it. Secondly, season three will let us know what happened to Mireya. Her older brother Miguel found out about her relationship with Tommy, and in retaliation for Tommy gaining access to half of his Chicago territory, Miguel promised that Tommy will “never” see Mireya again. Knowing Tommy, we know he won’t give up that easy. In a video message to fans on Instagram, Joseph Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan, teased what fans can expect in season three. “When Gary Lennon and the other writers and I were mapping out our third season, we saw that we were telling a complete story,” he said. But don’t worry, Tommy’s journey is far from over with. We’re just getting warmed up, and I can’t wait to show you what we have planned next. Showrunner and executive producer Gary Lennon also shared his thoughts in a statement to Deadline, adding, “Season 3 will question everything we thought we knew of Tommy’s world and I promise you it will not disappoint!” Is There A Season Three Trailer? No, STARZ has yet to release an official trailer or teaser for Power Book IV: Force season three. Fans expect a preview for the new season to arrive in the coming months.