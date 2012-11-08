The Hottest New Trend In Television? The F-word

If there are two undeniable facts about the world we live in, they would be (1) DMX should have a Rachael Ray-style daytime cooking show called X Gon’ Grill It For Ya, and (2) Swearing is cool and everyone should do it a lot. So it should come as no surprise that the upcoming television season features four (4) shows in development that have the f-word in the title. (No word yet on that DMX show. I’m keeping an eye out, though.)

Deadline examined this trend recently and pointed out that the whole recent push toward blue language in titles started with the short-lived CBS sitcom $#*! My Dad Says (based on the Twitter account of the same name, created by friend of UPROXX Justin Halpern), and branched out last year with Good Christian Bitches (later shortened to GCB) and ABC’s Don’t Trust the Bitch in Apt 23 (later changed to Don’t Trust the B— In Apt 23, thus making it impossible for anyone to crack the code and be offended by the naughty word). And from there, BOOM, f-word:

Which brings us to this development season with a whopping four comedies that feature “f-ck” in their titles: Adam Goldberg’s How The F-ck I’m Normal, which has a pilot production commitment at ABC; ABC’s Dumb F-ck, written by Hank Nelken; as well as NBC’s F-ck I’m In My Twenties, which like $#*! is based on a blog [Ed. note – Technically the latter was based on a Twitter account and the former is based on a Tumblr, which is kind of like a blog, I guess]; and Grow The F-ck Up from writer Ali Rushfield.

So, what does this mean for YOU, aspiring, be-sweatpanted television person, with your degree in creative writing or communications or what have you, shuffling around Hollywood with nothing to your name but a faded, lumpy futon and a half-formed dream of being the next Dan Harmon or Michael Schur? Simple. When you combine this news with our recent discussion about television studios greenlighting shows based on Tumblrs, a foolproof, three-step plan for success emerges:

Start an Instagram called “F-ck My C-nty Life, I’m Between 25-33 And Confused.” Wait for an email from a television executive. (3-4 weeks, ballpark.) $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

See you in Hollywood!