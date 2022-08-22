Despite weeks of chaos at HBO Max and its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, a new sizzle reel shows sure makes it seem like the HBO brand is as strong as ever. After naturally leading with House of the Dragon, a prequel to the network’s juggernaut Game of Thrones series, the promotional video confirmed the return of a whole slew of shows and surprisingly unveiled the first look at The Last of Us.

Based on the short clip, it’s clear that the adaptation of the hit Sony video game series is being primed as the next big HBO Original coming down the pipe. Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, The Last of Us will take the characters on a post-apocalyptic journey where they’ll have to not only contend with zombie “clickers” but questionable survivalists like Nick Offerman‘s Bill.

The Last of Us sneak peak should go over well with gaming fans, due to the attention of detail:

tv series vs videogame pic.twitter.com/zEhbIkEThU — The Last of Us HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) August 22, 2022

Here’s the synopsis via Entertainment Weekly:

The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States, 20 years after a fungal plague decimated humankind. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl, Ellie, out of their militarized quarantine zone under suspicious circumstances. This seemingly simple task spirals into a dangerous odyssey across a crumbling America filled with cutthroat factions and zombified mutants.

On top of debuting the first look at The Last of Us, the sizzle reel also confirmed the return of Hacks. The Jean Smart series will apparently be surviving whatever the heck is happening behind the scenes at HBO Max. For now.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)