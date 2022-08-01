Do you want to know the secret to Top Gun: Maverick‘s box office success? It isn’t Tom Cruise’s movie star charisma; or the dope-ass aerial sequences; or a bunch of ripped fellas throwing around the pigskin on the beach — it’s Jon Hamm as a stern, yet lovable authority figure. He’s one of the best to do it (after Kyle Chandler, of course).

Has Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two found its Jon Hamm?

Writer and director Christopher McQuarrie revealed that Nick Offerman has joined the cast of the eighth Mission: Impossible movie. No details about his character have been revealed, other than his name is Sydney and he appears to be wearing a military uniform in the photo below — not unlike Hamm’s Beau “Cyclone” Simpson in Top Gun 2.

“It’s really fun and fascinating. There’s a handful of very high caliber actors that I’m getting to work with as well as the lead guy, and getting to toss the ball around is incredible,” the Parks and Recreation star told the “Light the Fuse” podcast about joining the Mission: Impossible franchise. “Getting to watch them deal with the fire hose technique is fascinating, because everybody brings a great deal of elan and panache and years of experience. And watching McQ and Tom do their thing, you can’t really describe it to people. You have to be there. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like they’re painting an incredible mural and we’re all the paints.”

If Offerman doesn’t say something along the lines of “Ethan Hunt plays by his own rules, but dammit, he gets the job done,” I’m requesting a refund.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One comes out on July 14, 2023, followed by Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two on June 28, 2024.