The Penultimate Episode Of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Delivers A Piece Of Pie For The Ages

We wanted a satisfying death, one that is proportionate to her crimes. But the reality is, you can’t kill Gemma 79 times. You can only kill her once, and instead of feeling satisfied by her death, we felt sad. I didn’t want to feel sad, I wanted to be able to pump my fist and yell, “Thank you! Yes! Finally!” instead of, “Oh, maybe don’t pull the trigger after all, Jax. Let her live with her misery. Let her live in the filth of her own guilt.”
But before we get to Gemma’s demise, let’s back up a little here. It was a monstrously long episode of television — a movie, really — and the first hour and a half did little other than set the stage for a finale that seems almost beside the point now. There was a lot of negotiating with the Irish, the Mayans, and the One-Niners, all of which will come into play next week, but that felt extraneous in this episode. In short, there will be a Mayhem vote next week, and I can only assume that the vote will go against Jax because Jax not only deserves to die, he’s got very little left for which to live.
But that’s for another day. For now, we need to pay our respects to the life of Juice, a rat whose last meal should’ve been the more fitting cheesecake. After Lin’s men decided to use Juice as a pawn in another prison game — as well as a rag doll for raping (Jesus, Sutter: Lighten up on the prison rape, dude!) — Juice went to Tully, offered him a knife, and told Tully to get it over with. “Just let me finish my pie,” Juice said. And that was that: Juice ate the last bit of crust, chaos broke out in the lunchroom, and Marilyn Manson — of all people — knifed Juice in the neck (because, again, that sadistic Sutter has a thing for killing people in the neck).
Juice’s death was an immense relief. Given the sins of everyone else in SAMCRO, Juice’s almost seemed minor, and his treachery didn’t warrant multiple ass-rapings.
R.I.P. Juice.
Unser’s death, on the other hand, felt … both hollow and necessary. He survived seven seasons with terminal cancer, and I think the only thing that kept him going was his love for Gemma. Knowing Gemma was about to die, there was no reason for Unser to continue living. It’s fitting that he’d die trying to protect Gemma, but it’s just as fitting that Gemma would be his undoing.
R.I.P. Unser.
The biggest conflict in Breaking Bad was settled two episodes from the finale but that didn’t stop a lot of people from professing their undying love to the final episode.
Wendy can’t be pregnant. When she came back to Charming to try to see Abel, she told Gemma that she was clean, had finished her BA, decided she liked women, and had her tubes tied. If course, this is Sutterworld and that could be ignored. Kind of like Chibs promising to visit Kerrianne
If Jax does die like his dad and this limp is the foreshadowing of that I’m going to be quite irritated.
You can’t just introduce something that randomly, not give any explanation for it, then have it be the catalyst to your main character dying. That’s absurd.
I agree that Gemma’s death was probably more dignified than she deserved…but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t make me a little emotional. Also kudos to Sutter for the, “This is who we are.” Great line.
Also, Unser is quite possibly the most pathetic character of all time. And I say that with sympathy not anger.
“You can’t just introduce something that randomly, not give any explanation for it, then have it be the catalyst to” ANYTHING
Man, what show have you been watching?
I understand Hunnam’s and Sutter’s explanation of the clean, white sneakers being their tribute to a “real biker” that they patterned Jax after, who supposedly got killed a few weeks after they interviewed him (cough cough, Bull$hit! Bull$hit!) but, did they have to make them look like Bozo’s feet in the opening and near closing sequences? I actually expected to hear the “Dat-Dat-Dat-Dat Daddle doddle la da” circus music when they zoomed in on them. Could his feet really be that big and turned out?!?!?
I wound up laughing at what should have been a pair of very dramatic parentheses to the episode!
PREDICTION: We are going to see Jax “die” (possibly on his father’s shovelhead…)
Then, we will find out that Robert Patrick is undercover ATF. He will take down SAMCRO. Nero and Wendy will be on the Norco farm. A caption will say “6 months later”… or something similar.
A lone rider will show up at the farm. It will be Jax. It will be revealed that Wendy is 6 months pregnant. They will all be in Witness Protection because Jax secretly has been feeding them intel (as did his father before him,) that brings down the Sons, the bastards, Yellow, Brown, Black, the Irish, everyone.
DONE! Fin! a Finito!
Sadly, this isn’t implausible.
My initial thought at the end of the President meeting was that Jax was giving up the gavel as his punishment. His line was something about wishing he could have lived up to the title.
I sure hope that they don’t go with the “no more Whites Only” rule as the one that Jax asks the Forum to strike. That’s such a cheesy way to go. I have a feeling I am going to be very disappointed in the finale episode if they go that way.
So, at this point if Sutter does decide to do an SOA prequel, I think i’ll pass. Thanks but no thanks.
I understand that Gemma was terrible. I have been on that bus from the beginning, but when I read Dustin’s recaps, especially this one, I get the impression he doesnt have a mother.
I mean did anyone expect Jax to bust in and shoot her in the face and then be like, “Yeah bitch, how you like that shit?” Despite everything that’s his mom.
So, what was up with the whole limp thing?
@F’mal DeHyde – good point about Gemma. Remember Adriana’s pitiful end in The Sopranos, stumbling and pleading. And I would have hurled something at the screen if the ending had been the one the recap suggested. I so don’t want Jax to go out in a brave execution style ending, or in a blaze of glory. If a character like Omar in the The Wire, who had ten times the principle of Jax, was ten times more in touch with “his truth” (I want to gag every time Jax gives us that self-mythologising BS) – if Omar can die in a meaningless shooting by a child, then Jax deserves even less. It’s a testament to Sutter’s writing that we’re still riveted by Jax. The cap would be letting Jarry, a corrupt cop who is tupping one of the only friends he has left, gunned him down, unexpectedly, giving him no chance for memorable last words.
That said, “It’s who we are.” Great line…
He’s going to trip over the new sneakers he bought to replace the bloody ones and impale his head on a meat fork.
Remember, you read that here first.
I imagine Jax will pull a J.T. and have a mysterious crash on the highway. I have loved Jax all along, but now he seems like kind of a one-trick pony. All this revenge seems pointless. Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow. sigh.
I like that idea of a meaningless death. Hit by a car on his way back from wherever it was he killed Gemma (Oregon?)
That’s brilliant!
That really was delicious looking pie, it would have been a shame to waste it.
I was going to lose my mind if Gemma said anything like “I forgive you” to Jax before killing her. Sutter wrote it to allow Gemma to appear noble and martyr-like when she really should have been crawling though the mud, screaming for mercy.
Finale: Jax dies. Nero and Wendy and the kids end up in Norco. The club is disbanded and the others die or are in prison. Chuckie starts a new chapter called Sons Of One Handarchy.
I accept that.
I don’t agree that Samcro gunning down the Asians felt wrong, necessarily. It might be setting up some blowback in the finale somehow.
I do totally agree about the Wendy thing, though. Not only did it not need to happen, no one (and I mean no one) wanted to see it happen. It felt wrong and, honestly, a little disgusting.
Overall, I’m not sure next week is going to really offer us anything but a standard cornered Sons situation… except this time, Sutter doesn’t write them out of it.
I really hope Nero makes it out alive. I have my doubts. Jax definitely dies though.You can bet there is gonna be blowback. Then Jax will have to work to make everyone whole again.
I liked it visually. I doubt I’ll ever watch that 50 Shades of Grey movie (or read the book) but I can’t help thinking Mr Hunnam would have been magnificent in the sex scenes, at least.
1. Every scene with Gemma except the last: DOOOOOON’T CAAAAARE.
2. When they showed Gemma’s corpse during the montage they should have had some cats eating her stupid face.
3. Kurt Sutter is a self indulgent twat.
4. How does Jax not just ask, “hey, I’m going to kill you anyway so would you tell me what your involvement was in my dad’s death.”
5. Laughed out loud at the blood on the shoes.
6. Wish that Unser would have confronted Gemma and that she would have attempted to use him by appealing to his love for her and coming on to him. They embrace and while embraced Unser gut shoots her, says “you always were an evil, manipulative bitch” and leaves her there for Jax to find.
7. In a court of law, at least where I’m from, Jax actually would have a clear cut case of self defense. How is “Yeah, I wrongly thought he was the rat. I accused him of it and he denied so I punched him. After I punched him he drew a pistol on me and so I shot him. If he would have just fought me hand to hand he’d still be alive and I would owe him an apology.” Not provide that here? Jury escalated force and died as a consequence.
8. Rowles esque brain dead theory: As a way of keeping the in from going to war over is death Jax negotiates himself losing his patch in exchange for the rule on “no black members” being repealed. Then acting as Jax’s cat paw the new president of SAMCRO patches over not only the Grim Bastards but also all of the one-niners, swelling their ranks enough to just so as the damn well please.
9. Lol. J/k.
@BennyBlancofromtheRock- Have you noticed that EVERY Son has an air-cooled, V-Twin Harley? Real MCs only allow Harley Davidsons or Indians, although some Non-1%ers are starting to relent now and will allow a Victory in (also an American-made air-cooled V-Twin.)
81 (HA), Bandidos, Mongols, Pagans, Sons of Silence (upon whom SOA is based,) are Harley ONLY Clubs.
Hardley Ablesons are Verboten, as are Yamaharleys, Honda Davidsons, or any metric rice-burners.
Fairly simple recipe. Gang + bikes = biker gang. You can used scramblers fairly cheap right?
Except the one niners aren’t a biker gang, so they can’t really be patched over can they?
Bad Luck Brian + 50 years = Wayne Unser
Parks Airstream trailer in great spot;
Gets broken into and Nazis carve swastika in chest
Gets cancer
Dies from gunshot
Pines after woman for years
Inadvertently causes her death
Wears nice shirt
Gets shot
I feel like everyone could have enjoyed an appreciated this season more if they broke last night’s and the finale’s episodes. Have 4 thrilling one-hour episodes to close out the series. Then at the same time we could condense the middle of this season from 6 or 7 episodes into 2 because that was a steaming pile of shit that went nowhere
Norco may be North Corona, CA. Lower part of the state.
This farm in Norco has truly turned into the “fireworks factory”.
I wish you could respond to responses. Norco is in Riverside County, California (southern cal). There was an insane bank robbery shootout there in the 80s. Google “norco shootout.”
There will be dragons
Where the fuck is Norco anyway? Next to Candyland?
Just need to confirm: The homeless lady is the ghost of a dead chick who was in “accident” with JT…. A ghostlady who is homeless, and everyone can see her,( like the trucker at vending machine with Gemma)……She walks around looking homeless, and is a ghost, that is actually a person who hangs out in Charming, and went to Ireland, and Oregon, has a real kid that fucks Rat boy, but doesn’t mess with her, only the white trash gang….
There has always been plenty o’ MacBeth in this series. Also a smattering of R and J along with the chock full o’ Hamlet content.
The homeless lady is a harbinger of death. She seems to signal that something is going to change. like one of the Fates or the witches. She may also be Rat’s girl’s mother. I missed the part where she is identified as a ghost, but she definitely is an ominous, otherworldly presence.
Could she be Gemma in a “there, but for fortune” way?
Helena: Why would Sutter interject a witch from MacBeth when SOA is supposed to be Hamlet?
I kinda think the trucker (Michaels Chiklis,) was real. Otherwise, who drove the truck that got Gemma to the Hospice Home? (And, did Gemma go ahead and give him his Truckstop Hummer?)
The homeless lady was what Gemma has become. That’s why she was heading “home” to die.
I thought she was, like, the alternate Gemma. And, of course, she is the witches from MacBeth. (Not retarded. Wicked cool.)
Good God, this is epic full retard
man I think I finally figured it out why ive been sticking with this show this whole last season I mean ive watched episodes here and there but never really stuck to a whole season till now and its because the show had been shooting in my home town ..its been fun trying to recognizing places while people are getting shot in the face ..hell they even filmed a scene in an alley where I got laid in a car once ..
Where? And also, why was Katey Sagal in MY hometown of Providence on Tuesday night?
how much did he pay you?
And no sympathy for Juice. He’s the only character dumber than Unser. Juice’s descent from super awesome biker bro to prison sex doll began with him deciding that it was somehow better to rat out your club to the feds rather than tell them that your dad’s Puerto Rican.
Great point. I forgot about his tech genius abilities.
I don’t know why they made Juice go full retard over that whole black dad thing either. The first few seasons, he’s the smartest one of the bunch and their tech guru guy. Hacking police databases and shit at first, then downgraded to being a moronic butt muppet.
Yeah, somehow his dad being a black Puerto Rican was some serious offense worth trying to kill yourself multiple times.
Predictions for Series Finale:
1) Tiggs & Venus have the destination wedding of their dreams…both move to Connecticut.
2) Nero moves to the country and starts up another legit business…opens clothing store called: Cardigans for Carnáles.
3) Chibbs mutters something under his breath (probably a confession to the whole Irish connection), but because no one can understand what hes been saying for the last 7 goddamn years it goes by unnoticed.
4) Jax & Marks settle their differences…”bro-hug” it out.
5) Zombie Opie returns from the grave…eats everyone else left alive….cue prequel to The Walking Dead spinoff.
//fade to black
#boom #gamechanger #rollcredits
Way to spoil it! Of COURSE that’s the way it is going to go. Isn’t it obvious?
But you left out that Zombie Unser (Zunser) is still gong to have cancer and Zombie Bobby (Zobby) is still going to be fat.
#2 made me lol, mano
Sons Of Zombarchy?
#Zopie
Zombie Opie is my dream, but #3 w/ Chibbs actually seems plausible.
Just having Opie return would make this entire season worthwhile.
Somehow I doubt an Asian gang would roll over so easy. There’s no way they don’t have the numbers to push back and maintain their territory.
Ok, I forgot jax had a brother….what happened to him?
Don’t forget Abel had it too. Terra operated on him. That’s the way they became the Brady Bunch.
@Verbal Kunt How do you find this info? It’s nowhere on the internet, not even the SoA wiki.
This got a chuckle out of me.
How old was he…and thanks.
Chiklis!!!
Is Sutter ever going to address the “ghost” lady that appeared in previous seasons?
ooooh, makes sense. She does look like her.
So it seems that the general consensus for next week is that the show will end with Jax losing the Mayhem vote and having to take a “final ride” on JT’s old bike in exchange for the club doing away with the unwritten rule against black members and patching over the Grim Bastards, SoA finding Connor to work out things with the IRA, Wendy and the kids settling with Nero on his uncle’s farm, Robocop getting got, and probably some random appearance from the homeless lady that may or may not explain what her deal is. No way that the ending can actually be that predictable, right? There’s got to be some other batshit twists thrown in for the hell of it, like @cajunhawk’s idea that Jax knocked up Wendy again or something along the lines of the CIA showing up in a fuck you deus ex machina and probably some anal rape thrown in for good measure. What do you guys think?
…and also some eye-gouging.
Poor dumb, dead Unser. Gemma gave so few fucks for the guy that he’s still bleeding out and she’s back to her stroll down memory lane with daddy’s photos.
Unser was so worthless I can’t think of a phrase to accurately describe the depth of his uselessness.
@Fire Wok With Me Every night. While he slept.
Did he ever get to bang her?
After all the misery and suffering she caused and after all the gruesome rapes, tortures, and murders in this show, Gemma’s death was waaaaaay too dignified. I would have expected that sick fuck Sutter to write in that Chuckie cut off her tits for a souvenir and that Tig humped her corpse while Yakkity Sax played.
You know what would have been great. If, when Jax was talking to Unser about how the lie about Tara’s death had to be maintained so that with yellow gone black, white and brown could settle things peacefully, Grimace had driven by on a motorcycle and Jax and said “Oh yeah, and we really need to do something about purple.”
That would have been great.
Grimace works for Barney. “I f&*k you, you f&*k me, we’re a f&*ked up family…”
This gave me the giggles.
purple plotting problems needs proof..probably.
I am DYING over here after reading that.
A part of me feels a more satisfying punishment would have been for Jax to allow Gemma to live, but she has to leave Charming and will never see Abel and Thomas again. The last thing she truly cares about is her grandchildren, so having them ripped from her life all the while living with the guilt of killing Tara and the knowledge that everyone in SAMCRO knows that she was the one that did it would be brutal for her.
However, obviously Jax had to kill Gemma to set up his inevitable death in the finale, wiping away all traces of SAMCRO from the Teller family as Wendy takes Abel and Thomas to Nero’s farm and the kids grow up away from the MC.
It’s such a cop out for such a miserable mom. If she cared even a little for Jax, she would have killed herself and not added yet another layer of torment. Hey I killed your wife with a fork, murdered your dad, and now I’m going to make you kill me. But I love you from the deepest part of my heart.
I agree @Unfuckwithable, and that’s why I thought her sad sack death was so boring and out of character. I could accept her accepting her death, but I felt like she should have been defiant about doing it “for the good of the family” because that’s how she’s justified everything for 7 seasons. She was always acting in her own self interest and because of that she was completely blind to the fact that she was causing more problems than she was solving.
Totally with you on Gemma was not necessarily a good mother, because she was always doing things for her, not really for Jax or the boys. If she really had cared about the boys, she would have helped Tara get them out of the violence of Charming, and found a way to stay in contact with them.
One thing that has always bugged me about Gemma (and by extension, the way people seem to percieve her) was that she was always saying things like “I am a good mother”, “My grandchildren are the most important thing to me” and “I love my family more than anything” and somehow, just because she says these things, we are supposed to believe them, even when every action she takes says otherwise. She NEVER acted in the best interest of Jax or the grandkids, she ALWAYS acted in her own best interests or the club’s (Especially in the earlier seasons when she did so to maintain the power/importance that it gave her via Clay) so after seven seasons of hearing about how important family is to her, the words ring completely hollow, because if she really cared about her family, she would want them as far away from murder, mayhem, and gang warfare as possible. Instead, she did everything she could (including manipulating, feuding with and ultimately murdering Tara) to keep them in Charming, right in the vortex of the shitstorm.
I can’t believe you even think for a second that that’s what will happen.
I was all set, wearing my ratty t-shirt with a stretched out collar, ready to watch SOA. And out walks fucking Unser in a semi-decent polo shirt for the first time ever! I’m glad Jax murdered him.
excellent
You sir, get a +1.
Gemma should explain what happen to Tara was an accident and a misunderstanding and Jax should show mercy and forgiveness what he himself need a lot
Not THAT is some monday morning quarterbacking right there.
Gemma failed to learn the most important lesson from the Jax Teller School of Conflict Resolution: Bro hugs have the power to resolve any misunderstanding.
I feel like you’re at least one episode behind the rest of us.
Guess I’ll give Sutter some credit for managing to work Gemma’s dad back in to the series end. At least there was some payoff to the several episodes spent on that arc back in season 3, aside of course from Tig banging that nurse and later having to get Stephen King to liquify her remains.
@miamidiesel Oh gawd, I think you might be right about that final scene….
Why would they still own her dad’s house? And who maintained that garden? Remember back in the early Seasons when they actually needed money, now they’re all rich as fuck.
@jennyt8675309 c’mon now, you know that that’s an insane hope. There’s absolutely one more Sagal cover left in the series. Maybe a cover of the Final Countdown as Jax takes the final ride on JT’s old bike?
It was a Golden Globe, as SOA has never gotten an Emmy nod in any of the acting categories. This episode does smack of one of those “For Your Consideration” reels….
@Pasqualie I thought she already won an emmy for season 2 . . . maybe it was a golden globe . . . oh who the F cares . . . .at least we only have one more (two hour) episode and now that Gemma is dead we won’t hear any singing (I hope)
Emmy or Enema? Autocorrect, smh
I have to disagree. I felt like that Gemma and Vic Mackey/ Gemma and her dad bit was just the cherry on top of the shameful attempt Kurt Sutter has made this season for his wife to finally win an Emmy.
Forgot about King. Probably because I was trying to forget about Season 3.
I wonder if Unser realized the role that he had in Tara’s death. When Jax told Unser it was Gemma that killed Tara, he said something along the lines of “somehow Gemma heard that Tara made a deal”, which of course was Unser blabbing his stupid mouth to Gemma which set her off looking for Tara while drugged up. Regardless, Unser was a buffoon for 7 seasons who not only unwittingly played a hand in the carnage that SoA wrought, but was too much of an imbecile to even die from his terminal cancer. It was fitting that all he had left was Gemma, who used him for her own ends and didn’t remotely consider him the same way he considered her. Jax taking him out was more of a “win” moment than when he killed Gemma a few minutes later.
R.I.P. Unser. You died as you lived, at Friend Zone Level 99 with Gemma and with absolutely no hope of ever tapping that.
I’m always amazed at the number of men that claim undying love for Gemma, the biggest sociopath on the show. And as someone else mentioned here, we’re supposed to believe that Gemma loved her family more than anything else in existence simply because the character told us so in nearly every episode. I’m not sure if I’m using “Mary Sue” correctly, but it’s almost as if Sagal wrote this part for herself… close enough, I guess since her husband did.
@Jake Plummers Porn Stache I could see that being the case, but considering the fact that he didn’t tell Jax what role he played in the whole thing — which would’ve made sense for him to do when he’d already resigned himself to dying to protect Gemma at her dad’s house — I’m not sure he really appreciated it. I took his crying to be sadness over the fact that the one person he loved and always trusted was trying to do the right thing had killed Tara more than guilt for his role in what happened. But either is a fair interpretation.
I think the fact that Unser broke down after getting back in the tow truck shows that he knew exactly what role he played in Tara’s death.
[www.avclub.com]
Queer eye for the straight caveman?
That eye will really tie the room together!
Bidding on fat Bobby’s eye…its a real conversation piece…probably should bid on JTs faggy journal and white air force kicks as well.
Kept going back and forth on how I felt about Gemma’s death, but in the end I found it dissatisfying. She deserved the most agonizing end possible; instead, she got to go out on her own terms, and it was sad watching Jax take her out when it really should’ve been a more triumphant (for lack of a better word) moment along the lines of Opie killing Stahl at the end of season 3. It would’ve been better if Jax threw in her face the fact that there was going to be a Mayhem vote on him, that he’d already conceded to the other presidents that Mayhem had to land, and that Gemma was coming with him to watch what was going to happen to him. Make her suffer and live with watching her only living son die because of her lies. Make sure that everyone is aware of what she’s done so that she’s forever shunned by the other club members, Nero, Wendy and her grandkids, and it’s irrelevant whether she lives or dies after that.
Also, is Jax ever going to find out Gemma’s role in killing his dad? I guess it doesn’t even matter any more, which makes that a big waste of a lot of time during the past 7 seasons.
I said this a few weeks ago, but I honestly think the best ending would have been Jax dying in her arms. Blowback from all the shit they did to Lin, they murder his family, and he gets shot , she’s there, her son dying in her arms and she finally tells him. His last words could be like “the fuck did you do?” And her crying, finally all alone, the only things she cared about, her boys, all dead, directly because of her. That, in my mind was the only way she would have gotten what she deserved. I mean, she deserves to die, but she was wayyyy too at peace with everything, she needed to be straight up murdered.
I’m behind…
IS VENUS OKAY?!?!11!!
I hope so!
The bum leg is driving me crazy….Isn’t there a rule that says if you cant ride you are out of the club? He looked so stoked when China asked if he wanted to take van, and Had was all smiles “Naw brother, I wanna ride”
No the game leg would not keep him out. He could ride a trike, like Piney.
I think the leg thing is more ominous. It’s bone cancer he caught from Unser sticking his nose up Jax’s arse for 7 years!
Me too. I also think he’s going to ride off the road. The limp is making me nuts
“The bum leg is driving me crazy”. Whoa.. Bum(homeless lady) Bad leg and driving bike (death of Jax)…….Jesus, this fucking show, I can’t wait for this turd to be flushed and out of my head.
There is a rule that you have to ride a certain number of hours to stay in.
*Chibs ……unless Chibs is working with China?
Nioce.
So next week must be when it’s revealed that Chibs, Thomas and Robocop are working with the Irish.
Prediction: Now that JT’s bike is restored, Jax will ride off on it, his fucked up leg will give out on him causing him to careen into a semi like his dad. Screen goes black…reaper appears.
Agreed.
Yep. FINAL RIDE.
I’m just saying that pie looked terrible. Poor Juice.
Really? I thought it looked delicious. That crust was beautiful, buttery and flaky. I figure it was strawberry/rhubarb with a nice little tart sweetness to it.
@Sarahjn25: Everyone forgets that in season one they established Tig is a necrophiliac. If you don’t think he won’t find a moment alone with the body during the visitation, you are sadly mistaken.
Maybe Juice’s revenge is that they all got HIV from barebacking him.
Yup, jello in a pie crust.
Poor frigging Juice already. Next week someone will be tapping his corpse.
Pretty sure Juice was the “prison pie”.
I certainly hope my last meal isn’t prison pie.
How does the director get the cast to NOT burst out laughing every time Jax utters “Trust me”?
I thought he might be Australian with that crazy accent. You’s think they could have beat that pronunciation out of him after all these seasons. Good thing he is so cute.
It’s prolly old hat. Listening to that British nancy butcher his American accent for the umpteenth time goes from being funny…to nails on a chalk board.
If you are Gemma…and you want to come 100% clean with your son…WHY IN ALL FUCK DO YOU NOT TELL HIM YOU WERE BASICALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR HIS FATHERS DEATH!!! I was screaming at my TV for her to tell him. Where we all supposed to just forget about it?
Horatio Cornblower, you nailed it! I can see the fiery pages all aflutter already, lighting fools the way to dusty death.
@cajunhawk – Wendy has to be pregnant. That way he can continue the series with all 3 of Jax’s kids, plus the kid you know Happy fathered banging the chick on the car a few episodes back running the next gen SAMCRO. Nero’s son will then be the evil mastermind behind all their mayhem with this series.
@cajunhawk She burned something but when Jax was having that nice conversation with her at her Dad’s house in Oregon, (you know, that same state that Gemma murdered Tara because she wanted to move her kids to because it was so far away), he asked her if she had a copy of JT’s Faggy Journal and she said yes, it’s in the Faggy Storage Locker. So we’ll see that next week.
Probably in the form of pages fluttering down from a fiery motorcycle vs. tanker-truck-full-of-rape collision.
@cajunhawk and an exceedingly possible ending with this show.
@Alcoholics Gratuitous I hope she isn’t pregnant. That’s the most yakety sax ending ever.
@Horatio Cornblower
He had to have sex with Wendy, so that when he’s gone, his kids will have a willing guardian.
@Horatio Cornblower Didn’t she burn the copy that JT wrote about her and Clay conspiring to kill him? I remember that’s what started Clay’s downward spiral. I’m still pissed at Sutter for killing Clay off. He was the best part of the show.
It’ll be in JT’s Faggy Journal (copyright @MissingLink, all rights reserved, used without author’s permission), that they were talking about before Jax shot his own mother in the fucking head and then went home and had sex with his ex-junkie ex-wife, who in all fairness looked pretty damn good in that white nightgown.
So true.
This plot deadlink has bugged me for years.
Like someone mentioned earlier, Jax is obviously ready to die with all that he has done to extract revenge for Tara’s murder thanks to mommy dearest lie hence why he asked the other prez guys something and the camera cut away before we find out what it was and it’s probably something to do with him being taken out and the club taken care of and not be harmed as he meats the maker.
And I knew Wendy and Nero would end up with the kids at the farm, and that sex scene with Wendy & Jax at the end was quite hot maybe cause of Jax’s bare ass (no homo) but maybe he went all in on it knowing that be the last time him & Wendy would spend the night together before his demise in the final episode.
As for him showing up at Gemma’s dad’s house and gunning down Unser, about fucking time Unser has been an idiot from the first season and the cancer didn’t kill him quick enough but that bullet sure did. Another piece of Jax not caring and knowing his days are numbered him leaving the body’s there, using his own gun and leaving his white sneakers with the blood from either Gemma or Unser or both by the couch.
I didn’t feel any pity for Gemma getting what was finally coming to her, I don’t get how you thought we all should feel sad that she met her demise it was well worth it and I was even shouting at the screen for it to finally happen. She has gotten her way and screwed so many people along the way that enough was enough and she knew she fucked up big time that basically put her own son in danger with the club all the business ties he once had going up in flames over a lie.
The same goes for Juice as well, I thought it was a cool scene that he wanted to die but before doing so eating his pie. As for proving who killed Tara and all that I guess it will never be solved now that Gemma, Unser & Juice mainly Juice & Gemma are all dead, the weapons they used to kill Tara & Eli are long gone in the dumpster unless that homeless lady who we once again saw last night found them and collected them while looking for food, one can hope and maybe then she’ll deliver it to the cops and they finger the prints and see the blood belonging to Tara and prints to Gemma/Juice.
All in all, a solid episode and I’m glad the last few people that deserved to die met their maker. I don’t know how Nero will handle it now that Gemma is gone and knowing Jax did it before Unser could stop him if they will come to head or he lets it go and leaves with Wendy & the kids to the farm while Jax and the crew finish out the last remaining business and what we all are expecting Jax finally meeting Mr. Mayhem.
It’s to let in black guys. Remember he promised that to the Grim Bastards guy.
Sorry about your grandfather.
You’re right about the Mayhem vote being a done deal.
I did feel a little sorry for Uncle Touchy after Jax insisted he leave and go home, and Unser said he couldn’t do that and this was all he had left. Unser should have taken off years ago to live out his remaining years in a nicer place than Charming, but he couldn’t get away from his one true love, and that crazy bitch led to his ultimate demise. Very poetic indeed, Sutter!
The other person I truly feel sorry for is Chuckie. Poor masturbating little bastard almost got himself tangled up in the web of lies spun by Gemma. Hopefully, he jumps on his Vespa and leaves Charming in his rear view.
All this anti-Unser sentiment baffles me. He is the sidekick, the eternal best friend, the Dr. Watson, the Horatio (from Hamlet, not Cornblower).
He is us: the audience, the hanger on, the wannabe with too much common sense to really join in the mayhem.
We should recognize
ourselves, my brothers and sisters.
@EverybodyGetsPie You’re right, but fuck you.
/it’s a theme from another site, not meant as an insult.
@horatio – it’s “uncle touchy’s naked puzzle basement. you won’t wear a shirt and you’ll cry.”
@Horatio Cornblower: That is a damn good call!
Also “Uncle Touchy’s basement puzzle room/You won’t wear a shirt and you’ll cry” is the best Patton Oswalt song that Bob Seger turned down.
“Tell Gemma I love her”
Fuck off.
It was super obvious that Jax is dying and was making arrangements for Nero to take the kids and Wendy, as it has been predicted all season long. I would be very shocked if that is not what happens in the end.
“bird dies, falls on sneakers”, sounds right. Didn’t this series begin with crows pecking at roadkill on the highway?
Oh shit horatio and link. I am dying. That is awesome.
Unser having cancer is what allowed…..Hale! (took a minute to remember his name), to become the police chief. Hale was the only good cop in the whole show, too bad Sutter realized he couldn’t have normal characters and killed him off.
@MissingLink “He named his bike proof.”
I am laughing so hard right now.
@Horatio Cornblower Homeless-ghost rape on an anal cancer biker is riiiiiight in Sutters wheel house….Man, put a *SPOILER ALERT* in there brother.
Scene: /Jax pulls up pants from homeless pounding [lights ciggy] [smokes half, throws out] [bro walks to bike] [puts on spectacles] [deeeeep nostril flare] /bird dies, falls on his sneaker…”One last ride proof?” (he named his bike proof btw) /fin
@Horatio Cornblower: I can’t even remember what plot point Unser’s cancer drove. Probably none.
Jax revealing that he has terminal cancer in the last episode ever, just before taking the motorcycle ride to eternity that we all know is coming, would be the most Sutter thing ever.
I take that back: Jax being raped by the ghost-homeless woman before revealing that he has cancer, (probably anal cancer), before taking his motrocycle ride to eternity that we all know is coming, would be the most Sutter thing ever.