The Final Season Of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Set An All-Time Ratings Record For FX

Sons of Anarchy may not have been FX’s most beloved series (that would be Terriers, which I’m pretending is now in its fifth season, as excellent as ever), it was certainly the channel’s most popular. So much so that the show’s final season was the most-watched in FX history.

Even Kurt Sutter can’t get pissed at these numbers (maybe). From a press release:

Sons of Anarchy set a ratings record as the most-watched season of any series in FX’s 20-year history. With Live+3 data, the seventh and final season of SOA delivered an average of 7.54 million Total Viewers and 5.0 million Adults 18-49, beating the previous record holder – Season 6 of SOA (6.98 million Total Viewers and 4.77 million Adults 18-49). Additionally, the final telecast of Sons of Anarchy ranks as the highest-rated episode of the series among Total Viewers, Women 18-49, Adults and Men 18-34, and Adults, Men, and Women 25-54. With Live+3 data, the final telecast of Sons of Anarchy (12/9/14, 10-11:53 PM) delivered 9.26 million Total Viewers, 6.07 million Adults 18-49, 2.89 million Adults 18-34, and 6.29 million Adults 25-54. SOA’s final telecast and one encore run combined to deliver 10.27 million Total Viewers and 6.67 million Adults 18-49.

That’s a lot of numbers to eye-pound, but tl;dr: the number of people who watched the final season of Sons of Anarchy is equal to Gemma’s body count. Well, almost equal.