The Final Season Of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Set An All-Time Ratings Record For FX

Sons of Anarchy may not have been FX’s most beloved series (that would be Terriers, which I’m pretending is now in its fifth season, as excellent as ever), it was certainly the channel’s most popular. So much so that the show’s final season was the most-watched in FX history.
Even Kurt Sutter can’t get pissed at these numbers (maybe). From a press release:
Sons of Anarchy set a ratings record as the most-watched season of any series in FX’s 20-year history. With Live+3 data, the seventh and final season of SOA delivered an average of 7.54 million Total Viewers and 5.0 million Adults 18-49, beating the previous record holder – Season 6 of SOA (6.98 million Total Viewers and 4.77 million Adults 18-49).
Additionally, the final telecast of Sons of Anarchy ranks as the highest-rated episode of the series among Total Viewers, Women 18-49, Adults and Men 18-34, and Adults, Men, and Women 25-54.
With Live+3 data, the final telecast of Sons of Anarchy (12/9/14, 10-11:53 PM) delivered 9.26 million Total Viewers, 6.07 million Adults 18-49, 2.89 million Adults 18-34, and 6.29 million Adults 25-54. SOA’s final telecast and one encore run combined to deliver 10.27 million Total Viewers and 6.67 million Adults 18-49.
That’s a lot of numbers to eye-pound, but tl;dr: the number of people who watched the final season of Sons of Anarchy is equal to Gemma’s body count. Well, almost equal.
Took me a few days before I had a chance to see the finale. It was… okay.
I think I’d have liked it better if he hadn’t gone out of his way to jam every bit of literary symbolism into the final scene that he could.
SPOILERS
So in Jax last ever scene he’s (1) Riding down a lonely desert road alone, pursued by every cop under the sun, (2) while CGI crows fly over and spin away, (3) until he finds a perfectly timed truck to run into which as the name “Papa’s Goods” on the side, at which point he puts up his arms (4) into a Jesus pose and sacrifices himself for the good of his apostles. Then, after the collision, (5) crows set down on the road and peck at some bread while gasoline rolls toward the like blood. Or was it blood rolling toward them like Gasoline.
In any event, for a series I generally liked, that scene felt like a community college creative writing class.assignment. Not terrible, just overwritten.
I like to think the bread at the end meant the dumpster diver lady was the angel of death all along… Just following the club.
It would have been more dramatic and effective without the cops on that 7 minute chase, to do it alone on his own terms.
Is “Terriers” really FX’s most beloved series? I’ll admit i haven’t watched it so i can’t say how good it really was. But all i hear is it was a great show cut down in its prime.
Do they account for the increase in population?
Like, if in 20 years the population grew 30% and viewership is up by only 10%, those are not better numbers
pffffft whit fx show line up sucking as much as it does that record don’t mean shit..and yup im still pissed at fx for making fxx and taking there decent shows and the Simpsons over there and making people pay extra to watch it ..FUCK YOU FX
Dammit I wish The Shield had come out later than it did. One of the most underrated shows.