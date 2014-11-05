The Governor’s Redemption And 6 Other ‘Alternate’ Episodes Of ‘The Walking Dead,’ Ranked

These are episodes that include some combination of the following elements: missing members of the main cast (Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carl, Glen, Maggie, etc.), time shifts, breaks from the primary narrative (even though these episodes usually are the impetus or an indirect correlation with a new narrative later on), and/or changes in setting to introduce new characters. Many of these episodes are deep character studies as well.
Without further ado, here’s a ranking of the top seven “alternate” episodes of the best zombie drama on television…
7. ) Season 4 – Still
This episode features only Daryl and Beth. There’s some walker-killing here, but there’s also a good amount of exposition between the two characters as they search for a safe place to rest as the road to Terminus continues. Daryl also shows a bit of his feels after a session of booze-pounding, then they flirt with their anarchistic sides. This slow-burning episode digs deeper into the psyche of Daryl, but also progresses Beth’s character.
6. ) Season 4 – After
After the war with The Governor has ended, Rick’s head is mangled, and he leans on Carl to get him to safe haven. They find a house, and Rick takes a long nap, essentially turning this episode over to Carl to wander, kill walkers, eat pudding, and yell at his pops. Only Michonne, Carl, and Rick are featured in “After,” but the episode strives to expand upon the maturity and also the conflicts brewing inside the young Grimes boy.
5.) Season 3 – Walk With Me
This episode only follows Michonne and Andrea, as a downed helicopter leads them to The Governor and the introduction of Woodbury. While the episode factors in largely with the main narrative, no other main characters or settings are displayed, and at first, it works upon its own conflicts and stories.
4.) Season 3 – Clear
Michonne, Carl, and Rick venture out on a supply run and stumble into a batsh*t crazy Morgan who begins firing upon them. The bond between Michonne and Carl is strengthened through a sentimental task, while Morgan’s plight of lunacy has Rick wondering if insanity is a thing that can be avoided.
So is Live Bait/Dead Weight your favorite? The numbering makes it confusing if they are because they count up instead of down.
Yea, that was a hiccup. Live Bait/Dead Weight are my favs.
Live Bait/Dead Weight are terrible. No one cares about the governor or wants to see him redeemed, and it removed us from the much more interesting stuff going on in the prison. It would have just been better if all of a sudden the goveror showed up with a tank and been like “hey sup I’m here to kills you because I’m evil” and not “I’m sad, but thanks to this rando surrogate daughter I’m not sad any more – also I’m evil again.”
You are wrong and you should feel wrong.
@Jimbo Riots
Just had to comment on this cause you’re absolutely right. I remember reading the comics for the first time and the moment where the governor randomly shows up with the tank and cars on the horizon made my jaw drop in shock. We didn’t get that moment on the tv show because they wasted time giving the governor “redemption” that he didn’t deserve.
So number 1 is now the worst?
Refresh and all will be enlightened.
Gotcha.
I’d say Clear is #1 for me. It answered a big question from S1. It was the episode that finally brought out the real Michonne. And the poor hiker who kept running after them was a nice touch.
Can’t save everyone.
“The good die. The bad die too. But the weak, guys like me, we have inherited the Earth.”
I can’t wait till Morgan fucks shit up this season!!
Me too.
I’d say “Clear” was in my opinion the most tightly scripted and well acted episode they had done since the premiere. The emotion was so fluid and organic while most episodes force it. “Clear” is clearly (hehehe) the best alternate episode, and in my top 3 overall.
Clear is an amazing episode, but I thought it wasn’t as poetic as The Grove, or as transformative as Slabtown or Live Bait.
Clear is my top choice for this list. It featured great acting and a great self sufficient story that while didn’t truly push forward the plot but it did provide a much needed diversion without losing steam. I would also agree with Live Bait because it showed us that no matter how much you change your stripes, a tiger is still a tiger.
I would disagree with Slabtown’s ranking. While it was nice to see what Beth is doing, the pace was slow and ground things to a halt in the overall pace of the show. As a setup episode it was just fine but certainly not higher then Clear.
I liked Slabtown for what it was. A solid side episode that answered a mystery from last season, started to redeem what’s been one of the weaker story characters so far and provided a lot of nice tension.
A lot will depend in the payoff.
@Breesus Disciple If the rumours swirling around about the Mid-Season Finale are to be believed, this was a good precursor/pay-off.
Season 4 – After should have been labled “Season 4 – Carl Poppa”
“Up to this point, children were never shown being harmed in the series”
[24.media.tumblr.com]
Carl is more like a pre-teen there, and when I meant harmed I meant not in bed for a few episodes, but point taken.
We also see zombified Sophia blown away by Rick’s hand-cannon at the season-2 midpoint. Although we never see her hurt on-screen. Now that I’ve typed this out, we never see her do anything on screen.
The first scene of the series features Rick blowing a zombified girl’s head off.
Clear would also be my number one choice, but like others have pointed out, Lennie James owns that episode. The Grove, though, was the only episode I’ve ever watched that made me say “jesus christ!” out loud in a room alone.
I wanted to like the 2-part Governor arc from last season, and Gimple & company do deserve credit for making the most out of a bad situation after how they left Season 3, but it ended up falling short to me.
Finally watched Slabtown yesterday. I tried, but Beth just isn’t charismatic enough to carry an episode beyond occasionally singing background character.
What if she did a show tune performance a la Jessica Lange in Freakshow?
Make it a song from Frank’s Wild Years with zombie backup dancers and I’d consider it.
The Grove was fucking terrible. Saw the ending coming a mile away and those child actresses were horrendous. The Governor episodes were nearly as bad.
So much so that i’m pretty sure that’s why they brought him out for this season.
God bless you @K.G.
I would say Clear, Still and After are the best of these (and even they aren’t that good).
The Governor ones are terrible! I’ve honestly never heard of anyone liking those episodes before. The first one ended with the Governor falling down a hole!!
^This.
Let’s just call it how it is. The “alternate” episodes are the best episodes of this show.
Am I the only one that kind of hated Slabtown?
I thought it was dissapointing.
As well-acted as the character of The Governor was, that arc was super unnecessary. The Governor just becomes the Governor again. They could have just had him stay The Governor in the first place and you get the same end result.