The Governor’s Redemption And 6 Other ‘Alternate’ Episodes Of ‘The Walking Dead,’ Ranked

The Walking Dead is a show that relies heavily on team survival, for there are few characters that can actually venture out into the undead world without help. For the first two seasons, this was generally the case. But, starting in the third season — and with many of the characters firmly established — the show’s creators began presenting us with “alternate” episodes.

These are episodes that include some combination of the following elements: missing members of the main cast (Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carl, Glen, Maggie, etc.), time shifts, breaks from the primary narrative (even though these episodes usually are the impetus or an indirect correlation with a new narrative later on), and/or changes in setting to introduce new characters. Many of these episodes are deep character studies as well.

Without further ado, here’s a ranking of the top seven “alternate” episodes of the best zombie drama on television…

7. ) Season 4 – Still

This episode features only Daryl and Beth. There’s some walker-killing here, but there’s also a good amount of exposition between the two characters as they search for a safe place to rest as the road to Terminus continues. Daryl also shows a bit of his feels after a session of booze-pounding, then they flirt with their anarchistic sides. This slow-burning episode digs deeper into the psyche of Daryl, but also progresses Beth’s character.

6. ) Season 4 – After

After the war with The Governor has ended, Rick’s head is mangled, and he leans on Carl to get him to safe haven. They find a house, and Rick takes a long nap, essentially turning this episode over to Carl to wander, kill walkers, eat pudding, and yell at his pops. Only Michonne, Carl, and Rick are featured in “After,” but the episode strives to expand upon the maturity and also the conflicts brewing inside the young Grimes boy.

5.) Season 3 – Walk With Me

This episode only follows Michonne and Andrea, as a downed helicopter leads them to The Governor and the introduction of Woodbury. While the episode factors in largely with the main narrative, no other main characters or settings are displayed, and at first, it works upon its own conflicts and stories.

4.) Season 3 – Clear

Michonne, Carl, and Rick venture out on a supply run and stumble into a batsh*t crazy Morgan who begins firing upon them. The bond between Michonne and Carl is strengthened through a sentimental task, while Morgan’s plight of lunacy has Rick wondering if insanity is a thing that can be avoided.