It’s tough to pick a best performance in The White Lotus season 2. Can it be a 10-way tie for first place? But if Jennifer Coolidge suddenly showed up behind me with a gun and forced me to pick an MVP, first off, I would ask her for an autograph. Then I would give my answer: Meghann Fahy. She’s incredible as Daphne, who is more than the stay-at-home wife she initially appears to be.

“You think she’s just a bimbo trophy wife, but she brought a depth that made it a more interesting dynamic,” The White Lotus creator Mike White told Vanity Fair from Thailand (where the third season of the show is being filmed) in a profile about the Emmy-winning actress. “She’s just so likable that you’re like, ‘Yeah, I agree. Why follow the news? Why vote? I’m with her!’”

White almost cast Fahy in season 1 as clickbait journalist Rachel before offering the part to Alexandra Daddario instead. This proved to be a wise move, as Daddario also excelled in the world’s best job. It’s not every day you find someone who can intimidate Sydney Sweeney.

The White Lotus season 3, which stars Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Lisa, and Natasha Rothwell, premieres on HBO in 2025.

(Via Vanity Fair)