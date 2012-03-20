This Makes Sense: Kathy Bates Will Play Charlie Sheen's Ghost on 'Two and a Half Men'

Oh, the misery.
[Oscar-winner Kathy Bates] is set to guest star on the CBS comedy “Two and a Half Men,” playing the ghost of former star Charlie Sheen’s character Charlie Harper. In an episode slated to air April 30, Alan (Jon Cryer) suffers a minor heart attack, and the ghost of his brother Charlie (Bates) will pay a visit to his hospital bedside. (Deadline)
I tried to separate this news from the moldy cat turd that is “Two and a Half Men,” to determine whether I’d like it more if, say, “Archer” announced the same stunt and had a middle-aged woman — who terrified us as Annie Wilkes and with her boobs in About Schmidt — play the ghost of a young, male character. And: nope, it’s still a dumb idea. I guess CBS figured “Harry’s Law” was stealing too much of their grandma demographic.
It’s nice to see the Family Guy joke manatees are still getting work.
Remember when she was on The Office? Yeah, that was another bad idea.
Remember everything after season 4 of the office? Yeah, that was all bad ideas.
That photo reminds me that Tricia Helfer and Jeri Ryan have been on that show which means at least you can masturbate to 2 1/2 Men’s reruns.
They pulled a stunt like this in season 4 of Coupling because one of the main cast members left. So this bad idea isn’t even original.