Thursday Night Recap: Rum Ham!

I watched a LOT of television last night. I watched comedies and cop shows and even “Whitney” (more on that later). I figured I’d take a couple pages to visually recap the best and worst.
And before you ask, “Community” fans, Annie’s butt is on the next page.
Thanks, internet!
Funniest sad breakup ever.
Someone on “The Office” writing staff dislikes planking as much as I do. Approve.
It’s not that “Whitney’s” bad; it’s that it’s a bad fit for NBC. It would be a huge success on CBS.
“Way to eschew traditional gender roles, pirates.”
(At least that’s not an idiom.)
I didn’t have room on my DVR for this, but Burnsy says it was good, and he’s got okay taste.
I kind of loved the “Prime Suspect” pilot. I don’t watch a lot of cop shows, and I’ve never seen the British original, but Maria Bello is terrific from start to finish. And I like the hat.
USA! USA! USA!
I was quite pleased to see Annie’s cheeks peeking out of those undies…..
…I replayed that scene a dozen times on my DVR…
All it needs is a time capsule
Yeah, as soon as I saw that, I knew it was going to end up here. You’re nothing if not consistant, Matt.
Last night I said, “wow, nice” when I saw this and my wife rolled her eyes at me.
My recap from last night: RUM HAM!
Better ham: Annie’s cheeks or Frank’s Rum
A thorough and concise review, well done.
This coupled with rum ham has the power to pull the economy out of recession.
Is it just me or did Aubrey Plaza look noticeably hotter last night on Parks?:
@GBHA, I thought the same thing. Maybe it was her shorter haircut?
Most Perfect description of Big Bang Theory ever!
I just watched the season premiere of Modern Family last night. a) is that a different kid that is playing Lily? b) whoever is playing Lily is super cute and c) stop kissing Alex Dunphy, it’s grossing me out
PS Annie’s ass in the Community dance/song sequence made me feel funny and fappy
I would watch “Whitney” every week if she wore that nurses outfit every episode.
So, anyone else think Charlie’s entire sequence with The Waitress was the best part of last night’s Sunny? I mean it wasn’t the funniest (still can’t get over how gut-bustingly hilarious the gay hobo sex was), but it was so well done and gut-wrenching. Charlie Day is the best, man.
John Goodman channeling Ned Beatty in Network was the highlight of my night (even more than Annie’s butt). I actually cheered.
@TH, I thought Dee and Dennis smoking angel dust and then the liquor store robbery gone wrong scene was the funniest from last night’s IASIP.
The 2001 parody with the table standing in for the monolith was pure brilliance.
And The Office got me back on board by making my beloved Andy Bernard manager. Well done, Office.
I was going to give Whitney a shot until I heard the first laugh. Fuck that. Laugh tracks ruin everything
Community and Parks – Very solid. Annie’s Ass – Very, very solid.
Person of Interest – I quite liked it. Pretty hardcore for a network TV show, as the Caviezel character pretty much just caps suckers left and right, with little to no remorse. If you get past the premise, pretty solid.
Whitney – Even with the nurse’s outfit, terrible.
Sunny – Holy crap. Hobo sex, cornrows getting yanked from skulls, smoking Angel dust. Had it all, just like my last weekend in Vegas. Awesome.
How is it that Whitney has a laugh track but New Girl doesn’t? Did NBC and Fox trade execs for a day?
Three straight solid shows on NBC last night…and then a laugh track disaster with Whitney. My God that was awful. We get it: she’s loud and crass, but her dipshit boyfriend still loves her. (laugh track)
You know what Whitney is a really good fit for?
I MIGHT watch Whitney if her boyfriend was secretly a child molester who lured kids on a Justin Beiber fan forum
Whitney is so cringe worthy…Whitney is SO CRINGE WORTHY…that I don’t think these shoes go with this pullover LOL DO YOU GET IT??? DO YOU GET IT?? CAUSE SHE HAS A PROTRUDING JAW LINE OR SOME DISABILITY OR SOMETHING SO WE SHOULD LAUGH AT HER??? GIVE ME A REASON, ANY REASON BITCH
@TH
I think it was ultimately funny that the Waitress high on X was pretty much how Charlie is on a normal basis. I do wish that they would have explored more about Charlie trying to get to Europe or something though
Man I am so glad that Oliver Green finally got kicked off of Project Runway! His designs are so boring and he totally should have won that challenge last night – he designs for men! Amiright?
is there any slow motion for that annie twirl?
I think the green screen on the Rum Ham scene was F-ing awesome. It was so bad it was if the characters, not the production team, were running the show. I also like Dennis and Dee’s psychological breakdown of the Jersey trash in the emergency room.
Fuck yes, Big Bang Theory needs to die. It’s like 2 and half men with nerd jokes.
Big fan of her standup, and I’m sorry, but that 2 minute clip had me laughing the whole time. Plus, she’s like, totally smoking hot.
Diner tonight? You guessed it, milk steak and rum ham.
@UU – That was great too. Hell, that’s a pantheon episode for all the laughs plus the Charlie/Waitress stuff at the end.
@WeeBabySeamus – It wasn’t funny on a “LOL” level, but more funny on a subtle, comparative level. I felt more bad for Charlie than anything during that last scene, and I think that’s what they were going for, which is brilliant given the level of genuine, heartfelt emotion they put in juxtaposed with RUM HAM, hobo sodomy and angel dust fueled murder.
I didn’t watch Prime Suspect, but the UK series is one of my favorite ever. I guess I’ll have to check it out later
God speed rum ham, I’ll tell them your story
Scarlett Johanssons nude pics, then a flash Alison Brie’s adorable ass, and Poppy Montgomery’s photoshoot in the latest Esquire makes 2011 the year of the badonkadonk.
Point of inquiry: Was last night’s episode the first time Charlie left Philly? I’m kind of behind on my It’s Always Sunny…
GAAHHHH the laughs are identical for EVERY joke in Whitney! And why is “I’m gonna need you to, uh, sign in” supposed to be gut-bustingly funny? It’s just a filler line. Rope your audience in, NBC. Better yet, do a Sports Night and kill the laugh track altogether.
Screw turkey, I’m having rum ham for Thanksgiving.
Person of Interest was quite solid.
@chris – they went to Jersey last season for the animal rights thing. I think they made a joke about Charlie never leaving Philly then
I recently tried to win an auction on ebay to get a meet and greet/walk on role on an episode Community, but I ended up losing at the last second because I didn’t want to spend too much. Probably the biggest mistake of my lifetime.
Charlie has been to Atlantic City – where he won a small fortune playing roulette, made a philanthropic donation to preserve rats, and drank with Dennis Chase Utley and Ryan Howard.
Note to Burnsy: the smoke monster was unconvincing.