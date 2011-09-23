Thursday Night Recap: Rum Ham!

I watched a LOT of television last night. I watched comedies and cop shows and even “Whitney” (more on that later). I figured I’d take a couple pages to visually recap the best and worst.

And before you ask, “Community” fans, Annie’s butt is on the next page.



Thanks, internet!

Funniest sad breakup ever.

( )

Someone on “The Office” writing staff dislikes planking as much as I do. Approve.

It’s not that “Whitney’s” bad; it’s that it’s a bad fit for NBC. It would be a huge success on CBS.

“Way to eschew traditional gender roles, pirates.”

(At least that’s not an idiom.)

I didn’t have room on my DVR for this, but Burnsy says it was good, and he’s got okay taste.

I kind of loved the “Prime Suspect” pilot. I don’t watch a lot of cop shows, and I’ve never seen the British original, but Maria Bello is terrific from start to finish. And I like the hat.