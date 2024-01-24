Jason Kelce made the trip to Buffalo over the weekend to watch his younger brother, Travis, compete for a spot in the AFC Championship Game. Travis and the Chiefs managed to take care of business — they beat the Bills, 27-24, to earn a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens — while Jason put on a show in the stands.

Kansas City’s first touchdown of the game came with about three and a half minutes left in the second quarter, when Patrick Mahomes found his trusty tight end and he strolled into the end zone. While Travis and the Chiefs celebrated on the field, Jason (who did not have a shirt on at this point despite it being January in Buffalo) screamed, then jumped into the stands and chugged a beer with some fans. Unsurprisingly, this came up on the latest edition of the New Heights podcast, where Jason added a fun detail: This was the first time that he and his wife, Kylie, were meeting Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce only knows one way to make an impression NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW: https://t.co/ncj8hIYVbS pic.twitter.com/sbNF8O1wBr — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 24, 2024

Much has been made about the relationship between the singer and the Chiefs’ tight end that goes back a few months, but I suppose it makes sense that she hadn’t gotten the chance to meet his older brother until after Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs. Anyway, I hope everyone had a great time.