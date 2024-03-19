Do you remember Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader? It premiered in 2007 (peak gameshow era) and consisted of actual adults being outsmarted by fifth graders in just about every school subject there is, all hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy, who was worthy enough to get the show on Fox. Even Ken Jennings wasn’t safe, and we all know how seriously he takes this stuff.

The game show consisted of guests tacking 5th-grade trivia and ran until 2011, with a fourth season debuting in 2015. Nickelodeon revived the series in 2019 with John Cena, and now it looks like Amazon Prime is trying to get class back in session with a new iteration of the show, this time hosted by former fifth grader Travis Kelce.

Kelce is in talks to host a new version of the game show which would reportedly rely on celebrity guests instead of children. Presumably, real-life children are busy with actual schoolwork, but the celebs might be cool too!

While the gig has not yet been confirmed, this seems to be just the beginning of Kelce’s non-football career. The athlete recently signed with CAA to help him branch into the fun world of various hosting gigs. Kelce also hosts the “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason. Who knows, maybe he’ll host the Oscars next?

Not bad for a man who just finished his college degree after a decade!! He can teach the youths about perseverance.

I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 14, 2011

(Via Variety)