Five of the 14 best shows on TV aired on HBO/HBO Max this year.. That number isn’t likely to go down in 2023. HBO Max premiered its “Coming Soon In 2023” sizzle reel on Thursday, including extended looks at The Last of Us, Succession, and The Idol. There’s not a ton of new footage, with the exception of True Detective season four.

You can watch the first footage from the new season above.

The mystery series, now dubbed True Detective: Night Country, returns without creator Nic Pizzolatto (the alleged inspiration for an iconic BoJack Horseman character) but with Jodie Foster. The cast also includes Kali Reis, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand. The season will be overseen by Issa López (the tragically underseen Tigers Are Not Afraid) and Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) Here’s the official plot synopsis:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.

True Detective: Night Country does not currently have a premiere date.