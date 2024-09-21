HBO content chief Casey Bloys recently addressed progress on the season in a post-Emmys roundup, even though continuing showrunner, director, and writer Issa López hasn’t yet revealed whether the next season will formally have Night Country affixed to the title. Her fourth season did manage to eclipse viewership from the first season, so it’s no wonder that HBO decided that López should return for another round, so let’s piece together the sparse hints dropped about what to expect.

The first True Detective season with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey (leaving Surfer, Dude far behind) aired in 2014. Almost universally, the anthology series’ fans maintain that the show’s debut was close to TV perfection, although the franchise finally got plenty of mojo back with the fourth season . A full decade after the series launched, Jodie Foster received the series’ first acting Emmy for her role in True Detective: Night Country, thereby reigniting curiosity in the greenlit upcoming fifth season.

Plot

We are in truly uncharted territory here. That’s the most coherent conclusion that can be drawn from Casey Bloys’ recent chat with Deadline, in which he revealed that Issa continues to pen the fifth season, and “I don’t think there’s going to be anybody from Ennis in the new town. We’ll see.” He also chose to not reveal the next season’s setting, vibe, or theme while adding, “I will leave it to Issa when she’s ready.”

What did López have to reveal on the Emmys red carpet? Her words to The Wrap suggest that Ennis truly is in the rear view mirror. “I’m deep, deep, deep in the writing and just in the smack of it,” she declared. “It’s very strange to be submerged in another universe and then come back here and be talking again about Ennis.” (So yeah, no Ennis.) López further revealed that this season will continue to exist within the “same universe” as both Season 4 and Season 1, so expect more references and supernatural shenanigans: “It’s the same universe, and the magical realism is my brand, so it will be there.”

López also has not disclosed whether the series will continue to take take place atop frozen tundra, or will this show continue to follow the pattern of swapping out locations for a new unsolved case? After Louisiana, California, Arkansas, and Alaska, heck, maybe the show will somewhere random like Oklahoma. That’s a joke, but maybe even a half-joke. Enough shows lately (FX’s Reservation Dogs, Paramount+’s Tulsa King, HBO’s Watchmen) have already decided that the Sooner State is a fine place for drama, comedy, and even superheroes. What I’m saying is this: obviously, the series could go anywhere because The Walking Dead is currently in freaking Paris.

From there, we do know that HBO greenlit the fifth season immediately after the fourth season finale and associated viewership numbers, but the cable premium network isn’t jumping the gun (and is in “no rush,” as López revealed to The Playlist) by pressing for a speedy return. That might sound temporarily frustrating on the wait-time front, but this show’s fans probably realize by now that a quality season that is slow to arrive is preferable than a slapdash effort, which is now plenty of viewers felt about that second season from Nic Pizzolato. Speaking of the show’s creator, we can also say with certainty that he will be grumpy with whatever transpires onscreen next.

Cast

Neither Jodie Foster nor Kali Reis have publicly signaled their involvement in future seasons, although that should be expected in an anthology series. López and HBO are also being very close-lipped about potential casting for new lead detectives.