Is ‘Breaking Bad’ Creator Vince Gilligan’s New Show Going International?

Vince Gilligan is working on his follow-up to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

The still-untitled Apple TV+ series (possibly Wycaro?) reunites Gilligan with Emmy-snubbed actress Rhea Seehorn and has been described as a “fun, mild sci-fi series” that’s “said to be set in our world while putting a tweak on it, bending reality and focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way.”

Filming on “Untitled Vince Gilligan Apple TV+ Series” began in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul were set, in May. But it appears the show is going international as well.

Spain-based publication Atlántico Hoy reports (with translation from Google) that “Risco San Nicolás, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, is one of the Canary Islands locations chosen for the filming of Wycaro, the new project by Vince Gilligan.” Production will “remain in the capital of Gran Canaria until November 19, and will then move to another location in the north.”

Please, no throw pizzas on the roof of any Gran Canaria buildings.

Gilligan previously teased that there will be “no crime and no methamphetamine” in his show, which also stars Karolina Wydra, but “the world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.” There is currently no release date.