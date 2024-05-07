Which Actors Are Leaving The ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Cast?

Jenna Ortega is gearing up to return as our little goth friend Wednesday, but there are also some big changes afoot. Ortega is now a producer on the series, so we can expect her to contribute even more to Wednesday’s character development and storylines. After season one, Ortega had mentioned that she would want a darker season two, specifically without a love interest.

For season two of Wednesday, our titular weirdo will have some new faces joining her, but that also means that some people will not be returning, at least not to their full capacity. Deadline confirmed that Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane and Naomi J Ogawa will not return as series regulars.

White portrayed Xavier Thorpe in season one of the supernatural series, while Ogawa portrayed Yoko Tanaka. While he won’t be returning as a regular, McShane is slated to reprise his Sheriff Donovan Galpin role as a guest star.

As for the newbies, Netflix has called up the legendary Steve Buscemi to join the main cast as Nevermore’s newest principal, along with Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor. Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in 1991’s The Addams Family has also signed on for the season. Guest stars for this season also include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, and Heather Matarazzo.

While we don’t have a release date quite yet, we can expect the series to hit the streamer sometime in 2025. Check out the cast announcement below:

(Via Deadline)