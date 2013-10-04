Weekend Preview: Great! Just What We Need! More Miley Cyrus!

Masters of Sex (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Now that Breaking Bad is done, Masters of Sex may become my favorite Sunday night show currently, at least until The Walking Dead returns next week. Seriously, people: Lizzy Caplan is a whole lotta fantastic in this.
Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — OK, maybe Masters of Sex is my SECOND favorite Sunday night show now, because I always forget about Boardwalk, since it is regularly the least talked about great show on television.
Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Poor Homeland. Last year, they were criticized for being too over the top, and last week — after slowing it back down to its first season pace — it was criticized for being too slow. I like it best at simmer, although I am already missing Brody’s absence.
Low Winter Sun (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — TWO HOUR SEASON FINALE. Hahahahahahahaha. No, seriously: Did anyone watch this series in its entirety? Did it get any better? Surely, it has a few defenders, right?
Sunday Night Football (NBC, Sunday 8:20) — Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers.
Thursday Night Football (NFL Network, Sunday 8:25) — San Diego Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders. NO THIS IS NOT A TYPO. They’re showing an NFL Network Thursday night game on Sunday night, for REASONS.
Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:35) — Miley Cyrus hosts, because we haven’t seen enough of her this week already. I look forward to the horrible reaction from the Internet.
Hell on Wheels (AMC, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Second season finale. Choo! Choo!
I deleted the episodes of LWS that were on the PVR last night when my wife and I were watching much better shows, so we never got past the pilot. That ship has sailed.
I kind of want Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber to have a child, just to see if it’s the antichrist.
Miley Cyrus does stupid stuff to get attention.
Justin Bieber appears to act like a dick to every human being who crosses his path.
The comparison seems kind of unfair. We should instead be getting Justin Bieber and Ann Coulter to fuck.
No need to thank me for that image.
I made it though the first 5 episodes of LWC and finally gave up. I didn’t care about a single character and Mark Strong’s talent alone could not keep me interested. I tried to like it.
After a lukewarm Homeland opener, I think the show I’m most looking forward to this weekend is Strike Back tonight.
And seriously, American football? Gag.
It’s just “football” fuck face.
The majority disagrees.
Well when there’s no soccer up there, pretty sure football is understood as NFL. Fuck face.
you’re right, there is no soccer. i choose to not believe it exists.
Rowles trying to be funny yet failing as always. The Chargers/Raiders game is not Thursday Night Football the game was suppose to be played in the afternoon on Sunday but they had to move the game to later because the A’s have a playoff game on Saturday night and the since the Raiders and A’s share a stadium it wouldn’t be ready for the 1pm local start time.
If you watch NFL Network a lot (like I do) they don’t do a segment without saying “A special presentation of Thursday Night Football on Sunday night” so it wasn’t a joke. That is what they are calling it
To be fair, the way he phrased it does make it sound like a game that was supposed to be played on Thursday. Also, the time is wrong. Since they always do the times in Eastern, the game is at 11:35.
To be fair he phrased it exactly as the promos phrased it. Blame NFL Network, not Dustin
It’s good to see Dustin’s mother sticking up for him.
Watching the actual Thursday Night Football game between the Browns + Bills on NFL Network, they mentioned the special presentation of Thursday Night Football on Sunday night many many times. In that incredibly awkward phrasing.
Texans vs 49ers is badass.
Low Winter Sun isn’t bad, it gets the job done. Does that count as a defense?
Also, Hell On Wheels is finishing it’s 3rd(!!) season, duhhhhhhhhh
Was going to say pretty much the same thing, in the same way. Main reason I watch lws is because detroit. Great setting. Deserves better execution
Agreed, the shots of the city and the overall atmosphere seem to be very well done (I say this without ever having been there). That, the pretty decent cast, and the overall darkness make me root for them to put it all together. On the bright side, they have been building momentum as the season has gone on, IMO.
Everything Miley has done in the past month has been far, far more funny than sexy, for what it’s worth. I will tune in if only to experience this new form of comedy.
I guess I’m a Miley defender in that I think she knows she comes off as funny more than sexy. She seems somewhat self-aware. This kind of “Look how ironic I’m being! But also how great my ass looks” form of humour is pretty common among people her age.
You know, I think Low Winter Sun is a fine drama that will do a more than capable job of replacing Breaking BaHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA OH GOD I WAS SO CLOSE.
Boardwalk Empire is a great way to come down from the BB high. The show has been trying to hit a moving target since its inception and seems to have found a way to create new storylines every year that connect the past and work within an overarching theme. I’m pretty well convinced that Homeland will be the new show I love to hate. Last week’s episode was atrocious.
Masters of Sex was actually much funnier than I thought it was gonna be. I loved how at the end of the episode he basically said “Yeah, I think we should definitely fuck, y’know, because SCIENCE” and just to sell it better he barely looked up from his charts. That was brilliant.
That scene made me pound my chest and yell “respect” at the teevee.
My wife, was unamused by me.
I feel like it may have been a mistake for Masters Of Sex to make me want one of the main characters (Haas) to be brutally murdered so early on in the series. They could’ve maybe delayed that just a little bit.
I hope the Boardwalk Empire comments pick up a bit since we don’t have BB to discuss on Mondays. Or at least for a week or two before the Walking Dead comes around for us to bitch about.
I’ve stuck with LWS – the secret was not watching it immediately following Breaking Bad.
I won’t be disappointed if it doesn’t come back next year, but what else does AMC have going on now?
This may cost me whatever credibility I have among people here on the internet, but I am absolutely on team Miley. We have been talking about her almost every single day since the VMA’s.
A bit off topic, but is anyone watching The Crazy Ones? I like to imagine it’s Bob Benson still on the run, faking his identity. He hasn’t aged, so maybe he’s a vampire. But he’s been seen in daylight, so maybe he’s a Twilight vamp?! No that sucks. Maybe a Daywalker like Blade (I know I shouldn’t be using a vampire to explain his lack of aging, but the only other thing I could think of was The Mummy in those Brendan Fraser movies, and we certainly use that. Anyway I’m sure there’s something better than a sparkle vamp, daywalker, arnold vosloo to explain it).
So now he’s in Chicago, still in the advertising game, and now hanging out with Robin Williams. Robin Williams is playing the role of grown up Bobby Draper, of course. Bobby Draper was born in 1957, and Robin Williams was born in 1951, so it’s not totally unbelievable that Williams could play 6 years younger, plus CBS really wanted him involved in the project.
The title of the show, The Crazy Ones, clearly refers to the near 50 year relationship between Bob Benson and Bobby Draper. They clearly have the best relationship in the show in only 2 episodes. I just wonder when they reveal the gruesome details of the Betty Draper murder? Season 1 finale, would be my guess.