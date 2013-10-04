Weekend Preview: Great! Just What We Need! More Miley Cyrus!

Masters of Sex (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — Now that Breaking Bad is done, Masters of Sex may become my favorite Sunday night show currently, at least until The Walking Dead returns next week. Seriously, people: Lizzy Caplan is a whole lotta fantastic in this.

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — OK, maybe Masters of Sex is my SECOND favorite Sunday night show now, because I always forget about Boardwalk, since it is regularly the least talked about great show on television.

Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Poor Homeland. Last year, they were criticized for being too over the top, and last week — after slowing it back down to its first season pace — it was criticized for being too slow. I like it best at simmer, although I am already missing Brody’s absence.

Low Winter Sun (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — TWO HOUR SEASON FINALE. Hahahahahahahaha. No, seriously: Did anyone watch this series in its entirety? Did it get any better? Surely, it has a few defenders, right?

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Sunday 8:20) — Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers.

Thursday Night Football (NFL Network, Sunday 8:25) — San Diego Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders. NO THIS IS NOT A TYPO. They’re showing an NFL Network Thursday night game on Sunday night, for REASONS.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:35) — Miley Cyrus hosts, because we haven’t seen enough of her this week already. I look forward to the horrible reaction from the Internet.

Hell on Wheels (AMC, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Second season finale. Choo! Choo!