The Best Movies Streaming On Disney+ Right Now

Disney entered the streaming wars in a big way with the launch of its own streaming platform, Disney+ on Nov. 12th. But unlike other rookie streaming services, Disney’s already got a vault full of animated classics and superhero blockbusters ready to be unlocked when fans subscribe. There are hundreds — yes hundreds — of movies coming to Disney+, including Avengers team-ups, Star Wars trilogies, and beloved animated throwbacks, so of course you’re going to need help combing through the library to find those must-watch hidden gems. We’ve done the hard work for you and researched the Disney+ planned lineup to find the films worth subscribing for.

Here are the Disney+ movies that deserved to be watched first.