It’s Sunday, which means there’s a brand new episode of Euphoria. Earlier this month, the show returned for its second season, bringing back characters played by Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Dominic Fike, and more. As expected, episode four of the new season brought plenty of big moments. One was the opening scene with Rue and Jules, in which, in a moment of intimacy that ends awkwardly, Rue explains just how much she loves Jules, all while the two recreate famous paintings, photos, and movie scenes.

What Were The References In The Opening Scene Of The New Euphoria (S2E4)?

These were the references that appeared in the opening scene: Sandro Botticelli’s 1480s painting The Birth of Venus, John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 1981 Rolling Stone cover, Frida Kahlo’s 1943 painting Self Portrait As A Tehuana, the 1990 film Ghost, the 1997 film Titanic film, the 1937 film Snow White, and the 2005 film Brokeback Mountain film. Each scene saw Rue and Jules appear as a character or figure from the respective movie, painting, or photo.

This opening scene came to an awkward end with Rue faking an orgasm. Rue explains that she had to do this because she “took so many narcos that I literally can’t feel a f*cking thing.”