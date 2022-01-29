The second season of Euphoria got underway earlier this month, bringing back the many characters we’ve come to love (or despise) over the course of the show’s first season. They include Rue Bennet (played by Zendaya), Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), and Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney). This season has also brought new characters into the mix, a group highlight by Elliot who is played by Dominic Fike. Elliot meets Rue at a drug-filled New Year’s Eve party and the two quickly form a bond that Jules, who is also Rue’s girlfriend, initially questions but later accepts after warming up to Elliot.

So, who is Dominic Fike from Euphoria?

Aside from being an actor on the show, Fike is also a singer who delivered his first project back in 2017 with his Don’t Forget About Me, Demos EP. The project earned the singer plenty of attention from around the industry and it later sparked a bidding war between record labels to sign him. Fike eventually picked Columbia in 2018 where he re-released Don’t Forget About Me, Demos and his debut album, 2020’s What Could Possibly Go Wrong? That project featured no guest appearances across the 14 songs present on it.

Elsewhere, Fike has worked with Justin Bieber, Slowthai, Halsey, Kevin Abstract, and more throughout his career.